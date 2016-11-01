Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Oct. 31

Hit and run, his car was parked in the street and it was hit, possibly on Friday night, comp stated he did not know if he was going to claim the damage with insurance company, damage was to rear bumper while parked on Interlachen Drive and believes damage was done sometime on the evening of Oct. 28, no report, information for insurance only, Alex.

Check welfare of person, voluntary commit for psych treatment and did not show up to Sanford treatment center today, nothing current in house and party is not at ER, person one was OK and is staying with his girlfriend's mother, advised the comp of findings, Carlos.

Suspicious activity, clown spotting at Mounds Grove Cemetery, checked cemetery and area, unable to locate, Evansville.

Suspicious vehicle, person two was found sleeping in vehicle, transported person two to residence, Holmes City.

Monday, Oct. 31

Telephone calls/harassment, getting harassing text messages.

Check welfare of person, someone fell off a bike in between the lakes.

Suspicious activity, reports several vehicles that have been parked in the area every night the last week, requested extra patrol.

Drug-related activity, employee was walking with some clients and they found a syringe by a gold van, thought it should be picked up, item was found and collected.

Public assist, would like an escort to get some property from someone she has an OFP with.

Check welfare of person, female did not show up to work today, she called in sick on Friday and her family has not heard from her either.

Suspicious activity, comp stating a male with a white rental SUV, also with a U-Haul trailer is at a storage facility cleaning out the entire unit, suspect name in person file, caller anonymous, stating the suspect rents there, checked lot, no one around.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Suspicious activity, happened Oct. 25.

Traveler’s aid, provided one-night stay at Super 8.

Civil matter, wants assistance in getting a catering bill paid.

Attempted fraud/scam, employee reporting a scam that happened last week.

Hit and run, Elm St.

Public assist, comp stating her ex took property from her home.

Juvenile trouble, comp wanted juvenile spoken to regarding his daughter's cell phone and videos the other student recorded onto the phone, spoke with juvenile about about behavior, nothing further.

Public assist, male patient, unable to get out of bed.

Theft, gas drive off.

Property damage crash, comp works for Alex Tech, one of the trucks hit a fire hydrant, 18th Ave E/Nokomis St.

Neighbor dispute, comp is having issues with her neighbors.

Missing person, child found.

Harassment, comp being harassed, advised of restraining order process.

Public assist, released inmate looking for a ride to Menards, given a ride to Menards.

Harassment, getting harassed by kids on the street when he drives by, spoke with party who reported same harassment from comp, agreed to keep his distance.

Suspicious activity, white truck with male looking into a car with a flashlight, showing vehicle to sell.

Suspicious activity, scary clown looking in their window and they are trying to lock up and leave.

Suspicious activity, comp’s 14-year-old brother was supposed to return home at 7 p.m. tonight, dropped off at Burger King earlier tonight and is unsure of destination, possibly with three other kids, cancelled prior to dispatch, nothing further.

Public peace/juvenile party, RA reporting underage party, advised to keep music down and negative on alcohol consumption.

