Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Koll running as write-in for District 12B

    By Al Edenloff Today at 12:13 p.m.
    Jon Koll

    Jon Koll, chair of the Douglas County DFL Party, has announced that he's registered as a write-in candidate for House District 12B, which is held by Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck.

    Before Koll's write-in campaign, Anderson had been running unopposed.

    Koll is a licensed psychologist with 30 years of experience providing psychological care for children, adolescents, adults, couples and families. He has specialized knowledge in the area of domestic violence and has worked throughout his career with both victims and perpetrators of such violence.

    Koll said that if elected, he will provide proactive leadership. He believes that people often err by waiting to address problems until they become too big to ignore.

    Koll is married to Rita Koll, his wife of 34 years. Rita teaches children with dyslexia how to read. The Kolls have two children, a daughter, Mari, a recent veterinary school graduate, and a son, Karl, a wealth management professional.

    The Kolls live west of Lake Latoka. Those with questions or who would like to inform Koll of their concerns, may email jonkolldfl@gmail.com or call (320) 309-4067.

    Explore related topics:NewsJon kollPoliticsElectiondistrict 12b
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement
    randomness