Koll running as write-in for District 12B

Before Koll's write-in campaign, Anderson had been running unopposed.

Koll is a licensed psychologist with 30 years of experience providing psychological care for children, adolescents, adults, couples and families. He has specialized knowledge in the area of domestic violence and has worked throughout his career with both victims and perpetrators of such violence.

Koll said that if elected, he will provide proactive leadership. He believes that people often err by waiting to address problems until they become too big to ignore.

Koll is married to Rita Koll, his wife of 34 years. Rita teaches children with dyslexia how to read. The Kolls have two children, a daughter, Mari, a recent veterinary school graduate, and a son, Karl, a wealth management professional.

The Kolls live west of Lake Latoka. Those with questions or who would like to inform Koll of their concerns, may email jonkolldfl@gmail.com or call (320) 309-4067.