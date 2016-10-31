Public assist, comp would like her and her children escorted into the Sheriff's Office prior to child exchange, stood by for exchange, no issues, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle driving past comps residence real slow and been back and forth on the road several times, caller thought this was odd, driver stated he was playing he was playing Pokemon Go, and had it pulled up on his phone, Miltona.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Public assist, female in lobby seems disoriented, person one wanted assistance in obtaining a article of mail she had accidently left in a friend’s vehicle, was advised to contact friend during normal day hours and ask if she could get it back, Alex.

Attempted fraud/scam, Publisher’s Clearing House scam, comp wants to talk to a deputy and have it followed up on, Alex.

Suspicious activity, vehicle keeps stopping at the end of the driveway, Carlos.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Suspicious activity, heard something outside her door, comp stating she thought she heard someone trying to break in, omp was home alone and thought she could hear a noise at the door, she will be staying at her mom’s in Alexandria for the night, Miltona.

Public peace/juvenile party, underage people drinking at a party, they were not consuming alcohol, one party detained temporarily, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, sign at intersection has been knocked down, possibly by a car in the ditch sometime last night, vehicle was traveling south, hit sign causing damage, sign will need to be replaced, no suspects, Alex.

Theft, missing four-wheeler, 2000 Polaris 500 (camo) and a Barnett crossbow taken sometime between Friday evening and time reported, Nelson.

Suspicious activity, comp's girlfriend heard her car alarm go off and dogs began barking outside, nothing out of place, Carlos.

Friday, Oct. 28

Suspicious activity, vending driver reports a bunch of kids wearing all black at at corner of intersection stealing political signs, individuals advised they had not touched any signs.

Property damage crash, minor, person two was issued a warning about following too closely, 2nd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Threats.

Public assist, has questions on individual, helping parties out.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp reporting party, states she received a call from someone stating her grandson had been in an accident and needed cash, not out anything.

Check welfare of person, check welfare of female, she called the clinic and didn't sound coherent, subject stated that she did not need help, unable to make contact with comp.

Order for protection violation, he used his key to enter the house.

Property damage crash, minor crash, 4th Ave E/Kenwood St.

Child custody matter, the 16-year-old son went home on the bus after school, he did not want to go to his dad's this weekend, dad is now outside in the parking lot, he is also calling complaining that the mom is supporting him in not going, dad has a restraining order on mom's boyfriend, mom is afraid to go outside and talk to dad because he has been violent with her in the past.

Drunk, male is stumbling drunk and is bothering her neighbor, white denim jacket with green baseball hat, neighbors knew each other and not a bother.

Public assist, comp has questions regarding rules/regulations on attaching things to his vehicle.

Public assist, comp requesting officer assistance in getting into Viking Towers.

Suspicious vehicle, comp would like to report a suspicious vehicle that's been hanging out in the area.

Suspicious activity, male came to their door and claimed to be from Charter cable, he was wearing safety vest and had flashlight, comp thought it was odd at this time of day, he is on the sidewalk out front now, the safety vest said Charter and he also had a Charter ID badge, he is going door to door selling the service.

Theft, have an adult female in loss prevention office.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Suspicious vehicle, truck without lights on sitting in the parking lot, persons waiting to pickup a friend, everything is OK.

Public assist, inmate wants a welfare check done on his dog, dog is being taken care of.

Public assist, customer will not leave hotel, individuals left, nothing more than profanity.

Check welfare of person, comp is worried about son’s well being, his meds changed and he has been cutting, person stated he was fine and was going to contact law enforcement if his mood changes.

Property damage crash, minor two-vehicle crash, 50th Ave W/Twin Blvd.

Property damage crash, one vehicle, 50th Ave W.

Theft, theft of rear license plate three weeks ago.

Public assist, question about parking near his building.

Theft, theft of white trailer from location.

Drug-related activity, security found a bag of weed on the floor, small baggie of marijuana placed into evidence for destruction.

Suspicious activity, tire slashed in parking lot, they have not made contact with the owner, damage does not appear to be criminal.

911 hangup, open line with a lot of yelling, caller was at Elden’s and did not intend to call.

Missing person, comp stating she left her 1 and 3-year-old with a babysitter, when she went to pick them up the babysitter was intoxicated and the babies are gone, children were being watched by another competent person, returned to mother.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Drunk, employee stating someone is threatening to beat him up, male party was picked up and left property.

Suspicious vehicle, playing Pokemon.

Public assist, female violated rental agreement and was escorted off the property, given a ride by a male friend who was on scene.

Property damage crash, minor, Sanibel Dr/Twin Blvd.

Public assist, male called 911 asking for someone to walk out to the parking lot to witness a child exchange.

911 hangup, several 911s have come in from this phone with no one talking, sounds like a pocket dial.

Criminal damage to property, vehicle was keyed in parking lot.

Juvenile trouble, father physically restraining son on the porch.

Drunk driver complaint, report of a drunk driver, now parked in D Michael B's parking lot, reported vehicle gone on arrival.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.