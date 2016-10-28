Switchover completed on Highway 29

The signals are all spaced very closely together, and the coordination work could not begin until the permanent signals were activated, which occurred yesterday, according to MnDOT officials.

They will be running on temporary timings until a signal interconnection is complete. In short, the signal coordination will improve, but it will be a gradual process, said MnDOT.

One other note about the signals: They include the flashing yellow arrow, which allows drivers to make a left-hand turn after yielding to oncoming traffic. As more drivers take advantage of the flashing arrows, traffic flow will also improve, according to MnDOT.

Crews removed the temporary crossovers and worked in the medians this week. Next week, they will complete any remaining median work and do fine grading and seeding throughout the work zone.

They will also finish the remaining paving and add permanent striping. If the weather cooperates, all lanes could be open by the end of next week, according to MnDOT.

Work completed this week:

• Traffic switch for southbound Highway 29.

• Crossover removal on Highway 29.

• Concrete median work on Highway 29.

• Guardrail installation on I-94.

Work scheduled for next week:

• Complete paving work.

• Pedestrian ramp and sidewalk work on the west side.

• Fine grading/seeding.

• Striping.

• Guardrail installation on I-94.

Traffic impacts next week:

• Single lane traffic in each direction on Highway 29.

• Intermittent daytime lane closures on I-94.

• Delays possible during peak traffic times.