Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, Oct. 27

Public assist, comp would like extra patrol in her area due to an order for protection she has on a male who she believes tried to break into her apartment last weekend, a judge declined county attorney recommendations for a warrant on the male, she doesn't feel safe and would like the extra patrol, Alex.

Mentally ill person, person one wanted a welfare check on comp, she is not making any sense, she originally called Ron's Warehouse asking them to have the sheriff's office call her, contacted comp, he states that she should not be living by herself and they need help getting her into a facility, comp would like to talk to a deputy to see if law enforcement can help or get Douglas County Social Services going on her case as they have not helped so far, Alex.

Public assist, comp has two homes in Brandon and asked Schiele Auction to see items and they will not get back to her and have her stuff, civil matter, talked to both parties, and they both agreed to work it out, Brandon.

Burglary, reporting three storage units broken into yesterday, three locks cut off storage sheds, contacting complainants to see what is missing, Carlos.

Fraud, comp had someone call who asked to access her computer and she let them, they said it had been hacked, they then shut her computer down and it's possible they have her information, comp was advised to contact her bank and flag her accounts, comp was also advised to run a credit history check on herself, Alex.

Fraud, comp went to location to buy or rent a trailer house (listed on Craigslist), they have already paid $525, they now can't get a hold of the male and have not received the trailer, Alex.

Fraud, someone tried getting a credit card in his name, comp needs report for identity protection company, Alex.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Suicide threats, comp got text from cousin that said she should take good care of cousin’s son along with other information about taking care of him, she does not answer calls or text, message came in at 1:20 a.m., history of depression, unable to make contact at the apartment, made contact with person one, stated she did not have any feeling of self-harm, person stated she was going to call her mom and the comp.

Property damage crash, minor, 3rd Ave E/Park St.

Juvenile trouble, student ran from school, refusing to stay there, school handled.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious activity, attempted forced entry in the back door, lock was not working properly, checked video from the thrift store and did not locate anything, unknown exact cause.

Fraud, signed up for "a job" on the alex tech website, a check was deposited into her bank account, she then disbursed the money, the check then came back as fraudulently signed.

Property damage crash, semi threw up a rock and broke the windshield in comp's car, they are now parked on the side of Downtown Liquor store, parties were going to handle it through insurance companies, 3rd Ave W/Broadway St.

Juvenile trouble, student left with parent for the day.

Property damage crash, comp backed into another car, 12th Ave W/Broadway St.

Theft, comp reporting several thefts from residents.

Harassment, male that lives in the same building is harassing him, unable to make contact with comp.

Suspicious activity, two males attempting to get into a red car.

Theft, some trucks and back door broken.

Property damage crash, Broadway St.

Public assist, ER requesting assistance with a combative female patient, stood by while patient calmed down.

Shooting complaint, would like to speak to an officer regarding shooting laws in the city, answered questions.

Public assist, request for escort on property exchange.

Child abuse, physical, comp witnessed child abuse that he would like to report to law enforcement, male was very aggressive with child on the side of the road by Lakewood Terrace.

Child custody matter, mom is not following rules of child custody arrangement, were out to eat, on phone with father upon arrival.

Criminal damage to property, person one broke passenger side window of his car.

Suspicious activity, lots of extra vehicles and activity at lot 22, cars are speeding through the park from there all evening, request extra patrol tonight.

Criminal damage to property, comp discovered sugar and bleach around her gas cap and her vehicle has been keyed.

Assault, comp’s kids stopped to pick up a backpack at this residence, a man came out of the bushes and threw a punch at their friend’s dad.

