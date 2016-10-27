Meet the new Pets of the Week: Hans, Finn and Poe (w/video)

Hans, Finn and Poe are three to four month old male kittens.

According to the LAHS, "The force is strong with team of kittens! Hans, Finn and Poe are ready to soar into their new home and keep you safe from boredom! These boys are always entertaining. They love to chase, run, jump and soar through the air while playing."

If you are interested in adopting these kittens, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.