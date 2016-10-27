Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Meet the new Pets of the Week: Hans, Finn and Poe (w/video)

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 2:29 p.m.

    The Echo Press and the Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS) in Alexandria present this week’s “Pets of the Week” – Hans, Finn and Poe. 

    Hans, Finn and Poe are three to four month old male kittens. 

    According to the LAHS, "The force is strong with team of kittens! Hans, Finn and Poe are ready to soar into their new home and keep you safe from boredom! These boys are always entertaining. They love to chase, run, jump and soar through the air while playing."

    If you are interested in adopting these kittens, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

    The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.

    Explore related topics:News
    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
    Advertisement