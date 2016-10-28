Answer: Anyone younger than 18 may not operate a vehicle while using a cell phone whether handheld or hands free, when the vehicle is in motion. A driver with a provisional license may use a cell phone to call 911 in case of an emergency.

So a hands-free device while a vehicle is in motion is also illegal for someone younger than 18. Vehicles in motion also apply to someone stopped at a stop sign, stop light, and stopped in traffic in general. The exception of "obtaining emergency assistance" is quite limited in my professional opinion. Calling 911 would be a good example. Calling Mom and Dad to let them know you are late should be done before you put the vehicle in motion.

Minnesota is involved in a serious effort to reduce the fatalities and serious injury crashes on our roadways. It involves a partnership with a mission of Toward Zero Deaths.

I believe distracted driving is the next dangerous epidemic plaguing our roadways, and the statistics show that. Distracted driving contributes to one in four crashes in Minnesota. Ask yourself what the most important text message you ever sent or received. Now ask yourself, is that text worth your life or another life on the road?

Help us put an end to distracted driving. Before you get in the car, put away the phone, adjust your radio and enter your location into your GPS. If you're a passenger, speak up if someone drives distracted.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the office of the Revisor of Statutes.

