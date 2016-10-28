Suicide prevention is key topic at mental health event

More than 120 people gathered at the Broadway Ballroom Event Center in Alexandria on Oct. 7 to discuss issues surrounding mental health services in Minnesota and in the five-county region.

Included in the discussion were two state representatives and two candidates for Minnesota House. They spent time discussing the issues with attendees and listening to the personal stories of individuals whose lives have been affected, in some way, by mental illness.

The sixth annual "Day at Home in Region 4" was sponsored by the Region 4 South Adult Mental Health Consortium, one of 15 projects statewide that's involved in redesigning and implementing improved systems for delivering mental health services in local communities.

A central theme of this year's event was that anyone can be a source of hope to individuals who may be struggling with despair and thoughts of ending their own life.

Keynote speaker Jode Freyholtz, founder of the mental health advocacy organization, Wellness in the Woods, said that 726 Minnesotans lost their lives to suicide in 2015, one of whom was a 6-year-old girl. According to Freyholtz, it is never too early to talk about this subject with people who may be struggling, and the difference between saving lives and losing them is often "as simple as just reaching out."

Freyholtz told the story of a man whose home was located near a cliff overlooking the ocean. It was a place commonly visited by people intending to jump and end their lives. The man made a conscious decision to begin looking out his window frequently, just in case he might see someone in need of help. Over the years, Freyholtz said, the man saved 160 lives because he went out when someone was standing on the cliff and said "Do you want to come in for tea?"

The keys in helping those who are struggling, according to Freyholtz, is first getting over the fear of broaching the subject. After that, listen attentively without judgment and offer practical support to persuade that person to seek help.

"Your willingness to listen and to help can rekindle hope," said Freyholtz.

Session moderator Shannah Mulvihill asked the panel what could be done to build and strengthen local resources, and whether the approach should be legislative, from counties, from providers, or a combination of them all.

"My thought is it's local, county and state, along with family friends and guardians," said District 12A Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley. As an EMT for 23 years, he said he has observed that the local community involvement and state support are essential to success.

"At the state level, we are there to listen, learn and set policies to best utilize the resources that we have," Backer said.

District 12B Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, noted that making resources available at the local level is important, but equally important is providing staff who are well-trained and who can offer help.

Jay McNamar of Elbow Lake, DFL candidate for House District seat 12A, agreed. "We have to give incentives to entice people to go into mental health care," McNamar said.

"In addition to having more trained professionals," added Gail Kulp of Alexandria, DFL candidate for Minnesota House District seat 8B, "I do believe it is important at the community level to empower like we were today. We were empowered by Jode's training to help each other. But let's make sure that we don't fail those who are most at risk by not having the beds or the staffing."

The convergence of mental health and the criminal justice system also emerged as a central topic.

"Most people do not get better living in a jail cell," said Mulvihill. "What would you do to make sure that people living with mental illness who are caught up in the criminal justice system get the treatment that they need?"

"That's a huge problem," said Anderson. "We've got to provide more funding to ramp up the availability of beds and staffing. We've heard some real horror stories of people being held in a lock-up or ER room, and that's not where they should be."

Anderson pointed out that this issue is also a drain on other aspects of the system, such as when law enforcement officers are tied up waiting all night in an ER until an individual in crisis can be admitted. "It's going to be one of our top priorities in the coming session to look at this and come up with a better way to give people a better route to treatment," Anderson said.

For more information about mental health issues in this region or to see video from the event, visit www.r4sconversations.org or www.reallifeconversations.com.