BBB hopes to tackle bogus ticket sellers

BBB reminds everyone that they run the risk of getting thrown for big losses if they decide to gamble on a questionable ticket source. Also, ticket selling on U.S. Bank Stadium property is illegal.

To avoid getting tripped up by scammers, BBB recommends:

• Choose a reputable online ticket broker. Only the Vikings ticket office, Ticketmaster and the NFL Ticket Exchange can guarantee the ticket you purchase online will be valid to attend the event. When buying tickets online, pay with a credit card.

• Be leery of buying from scalpers at the event. Buying tickets near the venue on game day can be a dangerous game of roulette.

• Never wire money to someone you don't know. If you find a seller online that claims to have tickets to the game, be very careful. Any request by the seller to have you wire money to pay for the tickets should be the red flag that makes you walk away.

On their website, the Vikings offer these additional tips:

• Always check with the Vikings Ticket Office or the ticket booths to see if tickets are available.

• The Vikings have two types of authorized tickets: accessible through the Vikings Mobile App or printed 8 1/2 x 11 PDF tickets.

• Vikings tickets are not sold on hard ticket stock. If you are buying tickets on the street and they are hard ticket stock, they are fake.

• If you are buying tickets on the street, scrutinize them closely for inaccuracies or alterations. Cross-check the seat assignment and prices with a stadium map found on the Vikings Mobile App.

• Ask the person who is selling tickets on the street if you could take a picture of him/her with their valid ID before the transaction. If they refuse, move on.