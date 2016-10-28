Mice: The 'hole' story

Todd Steffel, owner of Steffel Pest Control in Alexandria, agreed, stating, "This is by far the worst year." He added that the population of mice in this area, and around the state for that matter, has seemed to have been on the rise the last three years.

"We are getting four to five calls per day regarding mice," Steffel said. "From people who have never had mice before to people who've had mice and handled them but now need our help."

Although both pest control owners can't specify a specific reason for the influx of mice, Buggert and Steffel said the past few mild winters are definitely a factor.

Buggert said Minnesota winters lately have been mild and the temperatures haven't been cold enough to kill off the rodents. If the population isn't reduced by a good freeze, the population can grow exponentially, he said.

Mice, said Buggert, are his least favorite pest to deal with as getting rid of an entire population is difficult, if not impossible.

"It's not a one and done treatment," Buggert said. "It's more of a program."

The most important and difficult step to preventing mouse infestations, he said, is keeping mice from entering a home in the first place. Setting traps and putting bait boxes outside a home, as well as making sure homes are sealed properly are key, said Buggert.

Steffel said that it's nearly impossible to "mice proof" a house and that using bait boxes outside a home that are safe for kids and pets are a great way to try and prevent mice from entering a home in the first place. Mice, he said, can squeeze through very small spaces, spaces that are the size of a penny or even smaller.

According to Steffel, doing an inspection around the outside of a home and checking for holes is a good start. Common areas to check, according to both Steffel and Buggert, are the foundation, around windows and doors, where air conditioning or electrical lines enter the home, garages, vents and even along roof lines. Plugging holes with steel wool often helps, they said. Steffel said clear caulking can work as well, but that mice are known for chewing and gnawing and may end up chewing through most types of caulking. Buggert agreed and said to stay away from the spray-style caulking as it's not very effective because mice will just gnaw right through it. Additionally, there are other devices, such as those that use ultrasonic sound, that Buggert said aren't that effective.

Buggert said it's important to do a thorough sweep/check of the garage because if mice get into a garage, then they most likely will end up in the house.

"Mice just want food, water and want to be warm," Buggert said.

Inside the house, Buggert said an area where there is always evidence of mice indicates a staging area and that is where the traps and bait should be set up. If there are no visible signs of mice in a particular area, there is no reason to set a trap there.

Both Steffel and Buggert feel setting traps and/or anchor-based bait stations outside, around the foundation of a house, is key to keeping mice out of a house.

Jeff Hahn, an entomologist with the University of Minnesota Extension Office, said it is common to see increased mice activity this time of year as the cooler weather encourages mice to seek shelter in warmer areas such as buildings and houses.

"I was asked a few weeks ago whether we had higher populations than normal of mice," said Hahn. "Myself and my colleague, Steve Kells, both feel that is not really the case. We believe that it is the changing of the seasons that is making mice more conspicuously seen."

Hahn said regardless of the how big or small the population is, mice can be challenging to eliminate.

"If just one or two have entered a home, a resident may be able to kill them with snap traps," Hahn said. "However, mice can be very challenging to control and if residents have trouble getting rid of them, they should contact a professional pest management company to help eliminate them."

Kristin Klimek, director at the Lakes Area Humane Society in Alexandria, said she always sees an increase in cat adoptions this time of year. When the weather starts getting cold, she said, the mice come out and cats that are good "mousers" are wanted. Homeowners and sometimes even business owners are looking for cats that maybe wouldn't make great cuddly pets, but who are playful and would make good hunters.

She said the humane society does its best to hand-pick cats from the ones they have based on the needs of the person/family/business doing the adopting. If someone wants a cat for their garage or shop to help with a mouse problem, Klimek said they will try to find one that will suit those needs. And if a family wants one that would be good with kids and make a great pet, they try to find that perfect match.

"And if we don't find one right away, just wait a couple of weeks and we'll probably get one," she said. For questions about cat adoptions, call the humane society at (320) 759-2260.

JUST THE FACTS:

There are two species of mice typically seen in Minnesota — the house mouse and the white-footed (deer) mouse. The house mouse is characterized by its pointed snout, small rounded ears and a long, naked or almost hairless tail. The white-footed mouse usually has white undersides and brownish upper surfaces, and of course, white feet. In comparison to the house mouse, the white-footed mouse has larger eyes and ears.

HOW TO KEEP MICE AT BAY:

• Remove the food — Store food in plastic or glass containers with tight fitting lids. Don't keep things in plastic bags than can be chewed through. Do not leave pet food in paper packages. Store in tight, sealed containers.

• Keep it clean — Clean up spills or leftover food off counters, tables and floors. Don't leave clothing piled in corners; it makes for a great nesting spot for mice.

• Think mint — Put peppermint oil on cotton balls and set in areas where mice might come in the house. The smell of peppermint is too intense for mice and they won't get close to it. Grow peppermint outside near entrances to your house.

• Close the holes — Mice can fit through holes that are less than a half-inch. Cover with aluminum netting or stuff holes with steel wool.

• Set the traps — Most traps work, whether they are "death" traps or traps that allow you to catch and release. If you plan on releasing the mouse, do so at least a mile from your house.

• Get a cat — Yes, cats work. Its presence in the home will help to keep the mice away.

Source: www.pestkill.org