Farewell to Randy's

Randy's Men's Wear announced this week it would be going out of business after nearly 40 years in Alexandria.

The decision, says owner Randy Spoden, was just one that made sense.

"It was a hard decision, but an easy decision at the same time," he said. "I have a lot of things I want to do and you can't do them when you're working five to six days a week. From that standpoint it was easy. You hate to leave your customers behind looking for a place to shop, but at the same time, you have to do what you have to do."

Spoden has owned Randy's Men's Wear for 35 years, and has been in the men's retail business for 45 years. In 1971, while taking a break from college, Spoden had two job choices: to be a forklift operator, or to manage the formal wear department of a men's clothing store in St. Cloud. He chose the latter.

Though he intended for it to be a temporary position, Spoden worked for the business for seven years. Then he and another employee were chosen to manage the new store location in Alexandria.

But shortly after, the store owners began struggling with high interest rates and asked Spoden to consider buying the store. He did, and Randy's Men's Wear was born.

The store was originally located in Viking Plaza. In 1999, it moved into a downtown location, before moving into its current location on Broadway and Seventh Avenue in 2006.

Spoden says the decision to close the store was based mostly on timing.

"It was time to do it," he said. "I'm 66 years old. It's time to retire. We had no buyer on the horizon so I took this route. We looked a little, but nobody seemed to be interested or could get any money together and we didn't want to dwell on it forever, so we said, 'Let's close her up.'"

Though Spoden is looking forward to retirement, he says he will miss interacting with customers on a daily basis.

"They knew they were going to shop at your store, and you helped them out and did the best you could to take care of their needs," he said.

In order to prepare for its closing, Randy's will be having an inventory sale. The sale began Thursday, Oct. 27 and will continue through the end of the year or whenever inventory is gone. At this time, the tailor located above Randy's Men's Wear also will be closing.

Randy's is at 630 Broadway St., and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9

a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

After closing out the sale at the end of the year, Spoden plans to relax with his wife, Andria, as well as travel and visit his children.

"I'm probably going to take six months off and not do much of anything," Spoden said. "Then we'll do what the spirit moves us to do at the time and go from there."