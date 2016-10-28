Help available for MNsure signup

About 5 percent of Minnesotans — roughly 250,000 people — currently get their coverage from individual plans, while another 5 percent get coverage from small group policies, which are for employees with fewer than 50 workers, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

The problem this year is not only did insurance costs skyrocket — with rate increases anywhere from 50 to 67 percent — but for those who currently have individual plans through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, they will have to find a new plan.

Earlier this summer, BCBS made the announcement it is pulling out of the individual market, except for its Blue Plus HMO affiliate, according to the Department of Commerce. This will affect approximately 103,000 Minnesotans or about 40 percent of the state's total individual market.

Jill Amundson, a program director with West Central Minnesota Communities Action, said help is available. Her office, which helps guide people through the MNsure enrollment process, has been receiving calls from concerned individuals about the health care crisis situation and she encourages everyone who has questions or needs help to contact her office.

There are health care options out there, she said, through MNsure. There are four providers that are still offering plans, said Amundson, including Medica, UCare, Health Partners and Blue Plus. However, for three of the plans — Medica, UCare and Health Partners — there are limited spots available for people to enroll. Blue Plus, she said, does not have a cap on its enrollment.

Here's a look at the number of enrollments available, current enrollees and the number of "slots" that will be available for each provider:

• Medica: 50,000 enrollments, 43,000 currently enrolled, 7,000 slots available for new enrollees.

• UCare: 30,000 enrollments, 16,000 currently enrolled, 14,000 slots available for new enrollees.

• Health Partners: 72,000 enrollments, 65,900 currently enrolled, 6,100 slots available for new enrollees.

• Blue Plus: No cap. Available in every Minnesota county except Morrison, Stevens, Benton, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs.

Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman said even with the discontinued services from BCBS and the enrollment caps, every Minnesotan who needs it will be able to get insurance in the individual market. However, he said, it may not necessarily be with the specific insurer or provider network that is preferred.

Amundson said there is help available by way of advanced premium tax credits. These credits are available to those who meet the requirements and will help with the increased costs of health care premiums. The tax credits are available only for individual policies purchased through MNsure for people with incomes up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level. The upper income threshold for tax credit eligibility in 2017 is $47,520 for an individual and $97,200 for a family of four, according to the department of commerce.

West Central Communities Action is currently taking appointments for those who need help figuring out their insurance, said Amundson. She strongly advised people not to wait to the last minute and she stressed that open enrollment starts at 6 a.m. Nov. 1. Amundson also said not to submit an application early, as it doesn't help and will only complicate the process, as well as to not use a smartphone for filling out the MNsure application.

"It's best to use a computer," she said. "And we've heard that Chrome and Firefox (Internet browsers) work best. Don't be afraid of the process. It works and we have found very little issues. Enrollments for 2016 went well and 2017 should go even better."

Both Rothman and Amundson highly advise consumers to "shop and compare" plans early to find one that offers the best value for their health care needs and budget. Rothman said for the continuity of their own health care, consumers should carefully review a plan's provider network to see what doctors, clinics and hospitals are included.

Consumers can find the online plan comparison tool on the MNsure website, mnsure.org, and that the comparison tool can help Minnesotans quickly compare plan options, learn about health insurance costs and the financial assistance that is available. It identifies premiums and deductible amounts, as well as out-of-pocket costs based on health status and expected use of medical services. The tool, according to MNsure, also identifies whether or not consumers are eligible for the tax credits that Amundson referred to. Last year, an estimated 100,000 Minnesotans potentially qualified for the tax credits and the average tax credit was $206 per month, according to MNsure.

Amundson said that health insurance is mandated by law under the Affordable Care Act and that individuals, including children or anyone else claimed as a dependent on federal taxes, must have health insurance or they risk paying a fine in the form of a tax penalty.

MNsure signup

Begins 6 a.m. Nov. 1 at www.MNsure.org.

West Central Communities Action is available to help those needing guidance.The agency serves Douglas, Pope, Grant, Stevens and Traverse counties. To make an appointment, call the local Alexandria office at (320) 815-2692 or call 1-800-492-4805. More information can be found on its website, www.wcmca.org.