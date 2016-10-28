Runestone is back in the limelight

But could there be another story line?

An expert on runes, Professor Henrik Williams from Uppsala University in Sweden, will talk about that intriguing possibility and more during two presentations in the Twin Cities on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Williams is regarded as among the world's foremost authorities on rune stones.

In an Oct. 26 Star Tribune story, Williams said he can't prove that someone carved the Runestone with the intention of fooling people. But he added that he also can't "hold with the fanatics" who believe the stone is ancient and nothing else is possible.

Williams, who has worked on translating the Runestone's inscription for years, suggested the Runestone could have been carved by someone with good intentions.

"Maybe someone wants to recreate history," he said in the Tribune story. "Maybe they knew about an expedition that could have reached America and played on the theme of 'What if they had? What would have they said? Where would they go?'"

Even if the Runestone wasn't, in fact, carved in 1362, the date on the stone, it's still interesting, Williams said.

"I would maintain that it's a very important stone because it puts many questions to the front and center," Williams told the Tribune. "I'm entirely happy I came in contact with it because it's made me a much better runologist."

Williams visited Alexandria and examined the Runestone in April 2015. He also spoke to a good-sized crowd of about 250 at the Alexandria Area High School Auditorium on the topic, "What Were the Vikings Thinking? Cracking the Runic Code."

"He has a creative point of view," said Jim Bergquist, director of the Runestone Museum. "He's a lively speaker and covers quite a few different topics."

While Bergquist said he probably won't go to the Twin Cities to hear Williams' presentations, he said it's possible that Williams may make a return visit to Alexandria while he's here but a date hasn't been set.

In the meantime, the publicity the Runestone is receiving is good for the museum and the area, Bergquist said.

"It's always good when anybody is talking about the Runestone," he said. "It captures everyone's attention and draws people into different fields of study. Even kids are learning from it, like how calendars were kept in medieval times or how the dates are encoded into rune stones. Here at the museum, we show kids how to write their names in runes."

The hoax-or-real nature of the Runestone continues to fuel people's opinions. The museum is having a little fun with it, selling two bumper stickers in its gift shop, one saying the Runestone is real, the other saying it's a fake.

"We let the customers vote," said Bergquist. "So far, we sold a lot more real ones — so many that we had to reorder."

Rune stone remarks

Professor Henrik Williams will make two presentations in the Twin Cities next week:

Minnesota History Center in St. Paul on Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. — "Cracking the Runic Code: Rune Stones American Style." Tickets are $15. Register at runicstudies.org, mhs.org or call (651) 259-3015.

American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis on Nov. 2 at 9:30 a.m. — "Swedish Viking Age Runestones" (class); 11 a.m. — "Sex, Drugs and Rock 'n' Roll in Runic Times" (class); 6:30 p.m. — "Runic Women: Priestess and Pilgrim, Slave and Queen" (lecture).