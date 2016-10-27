Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Trespassing complaint, reporting he captured a male on a 4x4 on his property via a game camera, comp owns the property directly west of location address, unable to locate any 4x4 tracks or any four-wheelers matching the description, drove through the area, Alex.

Check welfare of person, comp stating her brother's girlfriend is upset and taking their son out of the house, civil issue, Garfield.

Fraud, believes she might have been scammed on a online malware product, comp not out any money, Evansville.

Check welfare of person, comp unable to get in touch with her diabetic mother, mother does not have a vehicle and the phone is off the hook, was able to make contact, person's phone is having trouble, Carlos.

Suspicious activity, comp heard male yelling help, call 911, when contact was made two males told her never mind and left in a truck towards Kensington, all OK, persons one and three messing around and didn't think anyone could hear them, Kensington.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle has driven by comp's home a couple time and this is unusual for their neighborhood, checked the area, fresh tire tracks, but no vehicles, comp notified, Alex.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Public assist, comp thinks there are many people that are following him around and watching him.

Property damage crash, minor, N Nokomis St.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in front lobby.

Suicide attempt, male took eight muscle relaxers.

Property damage crash, minor, Nokomis St.

Suspicious person, male walking in hospital scrubs with wristband, transported home.

Public assist, young girl walking by herself, child had returned home upon arrival.

Hit and run, black Ford pick up backed into comp and left, 34th Ave E/Pioneer Rd SE.

Drug-related activity, believes there is a drug deal going on at address, plate documented, will pass info to task force.

Suicide attempt, third party complaint on possible overdose of pills, caller notified via Facebook that her friend’s dad took pills, locked himself in room and won't come out, spoke with male party, he stated he was fine and all pills were accounted for, just having a rough day.

Suspicious vehicle, black truck parked outside the front door, nobody around, comp is uncomfortable leaving, owner locked keys in car, they will be in to open it in 30 minutes.

Drug-related activity, gray and blue trailer has seen lots of foot traffic today, comp does not know the lot number, thinks there is dealing going on there today, there are several cars parked in the road and cars can't get through, drove through area, spoke with parties in the vehicle parked in the road and had them move it.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.