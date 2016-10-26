Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Suspicious activity, reporting someone activated her Twitter account without her knowledge, she believes this is a violation of an order as she thinks it's a person that shouldn't have been contacting her, Alex.

Suspicious activity, reporting some concerns he has and some suspicious activity in the area, Alex.

Threats, comp is being threatened on Facebook, comp received a Facebook message using vulgar language, advised to block the suspect from his account and given info on hro process, Alex.

Personal injury crash, semi rollover, semi hauling corn failed to negotiate a turn from Co Rd 14 onto Hwy 29, semi went into ditch and rolled, spilling load into ditch, Miltona.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Public assist, gas drive off.

Juvenile trouble, happening outside of school.

Property damage crash, west side of the building, drivers exchanged insurance info, 3rd Ave W.

Stolen vehicle, comp needs to file a stolen vehicle report, will have plate upon arrival.

Public assist, needing help getting a patient into the ER.

Fire, multiple 911s of transformer on fire.

Juvenile trouble, comp has questions regarding her son using drugs and hanging out with the wrong people.

Suicide threats, son left mother, she was under the influence and expressing she does not want to live anymore.

Drug-related activity, residents are smoking marijuana, smells strong in the hallway, only smell was burnt popcorn.

Telephone calls/harassment, comp stating she got a threatening text from someone she does not know, called unknown phone number, person answered and stated someone used her phone yesterday and must have called the wrong number, comp was advised to block unknown phone number.

Property damage crash, minor, 50th Ave W/Hustad St SW.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.