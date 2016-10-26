Much agreement among county commissioner candidates

Last Thursday, Oct. 20, three of the four candidates shared their views in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women.

The candidates for District 1, which is currently represented by Jerry Johnson, who did not run for re-election, includes Keith Englund and Dick Gulbranson. The candidates in District 3, which is currently represented by Bev Bales, who also did not refile, includes Jerry Rapp and Karen Hunt.

Hunt was not available the night of the forum, but submitted a statement that was read.

When it comes to whether or not the position of auditor/treasurer and recorder should be appointed or elected, all three candidates seemed to be in agreement that it should be left up to the voters and remain elected positions. Englund said if the position is elected, "You can mouth back to the commissioners and not get fired."

All three candidates feel there should be a balance when it comes to the needs of farmers and the quality of lakes in Douglas County. Rapp said he is all for keeping the lakes clean and that there should definitely be policies in place for buffer zones and setbacks. He also believes in having boat disinfection areas instead of doing weed inspections.

Englund made a point about buffers in that they shouldn't be just for farmers, but that lakeshore owners should adhere to them as well. "We all put fertilizers on our yards, right?"

Gulbranson agreed and said, "We all just want what's best for our county. We need to come together — farmers, lakeshore owners, summer residents, everyone — and work together instead of placing blame and bad-mouthing each other."

Both Gulbranson and Englund were on the same page when it comes to implementing a new timekeeping management system for the employees of Douglas County. They both feel it's a good tool for non-salaried employees but that for salaried employees, it isn't necessary. Rapp said he doesn't feel a time management system is out of the question and that he wouldn't have a problem implementing it. He also said, however, that he could see it being more of a tool if there were issues. He said it would be a good idea to ask questions first to see if there was a problem.

As for whether or not the candidates think the taxes in Douglas County are too high, they all believe that Douglas County is a great place to live and if people want services, such as well maintained roads, they have to pay their fair share. However, Rapp suggested that homestead taxes for senior citizens be frozen. He doesn't believe that an elderly person, on a fixed income, should be forced to move because they can't pay their taxes. Gulbranson said taxes are something everyone always complains about, but that, "We expect a lot so we're going to have to pay for it. I realize it's a tough situation, though."

There was a slight disagreement when it comes to whether or not county commissioner candidates should declare their party affiliation. Englund said, "We don't need that. We are here to try and do the best to our abilities regardless of whether or not we are Republican or Democrat."

Gulbranson said he has no problem sharing his political party, stating, "I'm a Christian, conservative Republican."

Rapp didn't necessarily state his affiliation but said he's got plenty of guns hanging on his walls and shells sitting on shelves. "Guns aren't bad and I wouldn't treat you any different if you disagreed with me."

Hunt's statement

Hunt, who lives in Miltona and works at Tastefully Simple, said in a statement read at the forum that people may not recognize her name because she opted not to engage in traditional campaigning. She said if voters choose to cast their vote for her in November, she would be thankful to know that "you're not doing it because you recognize my name from a sign in someone's yard or because you saw an ad in the Echo Press. I'll know you made that decision because you believe I can make a positive difference in Douglas County."

Hunt said she made the decision to run for county commissioner because she is thankful to be an American and she believes it's time to act on that gratitude. She holds a bachelor's degree in history, which she said is the basis for how she intends to approach the role of county commissioner. "It's extremely important for me to honor the past while developing the future."

In addition, Hunt believes that political parties are more for tearing people apart rather than bringing people together as a county and as a country. "Rather than making decisions based on party lines, I think it's important that our civil servants listen, learn and represent the citizens they serve."