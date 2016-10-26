School board candidates debate issues

Three of the four candidates — Bob Cunniff, Tom Smith and Greg Odell — participated in last Thursday's forum, which was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women. A fourth candidate, David Wiener, was not present. All four candidates are vying for the one vacant spot, which was opened after Jean Robley stepped down. It is a two-year term.

Cunniff has been a teacher for 35 years and has taught at Washington, Garfield, Carlos and Voyager elementary schools. He was also a coach for volleyball, basketball and softball. He is married and has three children, whom all attended school in the Alexandria School District.

Odell, who is a retired pastor, said he moved around a bit as a child as his father was in the military. He was born in Germany, but said he is a U.S. citizen.

Smith, who recently retired from teaching, was a science teacher for 16 years in the Alexandria School District and also coached soccer. He is married and has three daughters, one of whom passed away in 2002 from leukemia.

What are the biggest issues facing education?

Smith believes that staying relevant with teaching and learning is a big issue. It is important, he said, for all school districts to stay current and in touch with what the needs of today's students are. Being knowledge-based is also important.

Cunniff said education is ever-changing and a big challenge is keeping teachers trained and making sure the curriculum is up-to-date. He also believes a big issue faced by school districts is a shortage of teachers and teacher retention. "We need to create an environment to keep our teachers," said Cunniff.

Odell believes the most important issue is character. Teachers have to have character, he said. "We live in a morally declining society," said Odell. "Teachers have to have high character qualities." He also believes the district needs good security, that technology is important and keeping a positive attitude is a must.

Is the school district doing enough with mental health?

Odell said there should be a better response from all who deal with mental health issues. He said there needs to be intervention from social workers and groups in place for young people to help them through whatever mental health issues they are dealing with. "Prevention is key," said Odell.

Smith said a school district shouldn't be the treatment facility and that there are facilities better designed for that aspect. He believes, however, that a school district should be part of the solution. "Our job is to teach, educate and learn," said Smith. "We have resources in our community and the school district has the Reach program for those who need it. I think we are part of the solution, but we are not the treater."

Cunniff said teachers can play a part because they have to recognize students who may need help with mental health issues and then teachers can work with those students. He said teachers have a bigger influence on students when they really get to know them. However, he said, "We need those outside resources. Schools can't solve all the problems."

What are your thoughts on charter schools, do they pose a threat and do you support the new NorthStar Christian Academy?

Cunniff said the Alexandria School District can stand on its own and he doesn't feel there is a threat when it comes to charter schools. "It's all about the kids and their needs," said Cunniff. "Charter schools don't bother me," he said.

Odell said charter schools are a good option and that there is nothing wrong with a little competition. And Smith said the district needs to look at what's within its control and, "make our product the best option for our children."

Smith and Odell said they fully support NorthStar Christian Academy and feel that faith-based education in a community is important. Cunniff said he knows there is supposed to be a separation of church and state and said, "I have no idea (how I feel). I support rules and regulations."

What is the best way to evaluate teachers, should test scores play a role?

Cunniff said, "Test scores are important, but it's more than just the test score." He said it's also about goals within the district, including teacher goals, personal goals and building goals.

Odell said he evaluates a teacher by their smile and if they have a positive attitude. He believes there are plenty of ways to evaluate a teacher, but couldn't come up with any specific examples. Smith said evaluating teachers is very important, but there are many ways other than a test to determine if a teacher is good or not. He said it's best to get into the classroom and watch the teacher. In addition, he said he took part in the instructional coaching program through the district, which he feels is invaluable. Coaches establish a connection with the teacher and can tell if they are doing their job or not. "Testing doesn't tell you if a teacher is really effective," said Smith, adding that there are students who simply don't do well on tests, but that doesn't mean the teacher wasn't an effective, good teacher.

Other topics

Several other topics were discussed before the candidates got a chance to make their closing statements. One of the last questions asked was if there was a topic the candidates had wanted to discuss but had not been brought up.

Odell said, "What is heavy on my heart is the drugs in this community. We need to do all we can to do prevention for this."

Cunniff said he wanted people to know what a good teacher is and that there are several ways to become a good teacher. "First," he said, "you have to like kids. You have to be knowledgeable about your subject area. Third, you have to have classroom management and be efficient with your time. And fourth, you have to motivate your kids. You will be successful if you can motivate the kids."

Smith talked about being relevant and that there are people who think education needs to get back to the three R's — reading, 'riting and 'rithmatic — but that students nowadays are different. They are 21st century learners, he said. "It's not our world, it's their world."