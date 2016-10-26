Here is a look at some of the highlights of the Oct. 18 meeting:

L'Homme Dieu Beach Bathhouse

The county board approved a low bid from Mark Lee Excavating in the amount of $10,500 for work to be completed for the L'Homme Dieu Beach bathhouse. The project consists of directionally boring a water line under Highway 29 to tap into the city of Alexandria's water main and install a shut-off valve. The current well is failing and would need to be upgraded. City water is available and is a much better alternative, according to Public Works Director Dave Robley and Parks Superintendent Brad Bonk, who presented the information to the board. There are funds available in the park budget to cover the cost of the project, said Bonk.

Roundabout at County Roads 8 and 40

A plan is in the works to add a roundabout at the intersection of County 8 and County Road 40. Currently, there are stop signs on County Road 8, but not 40. Robley said a roundabout would be safer than installing a four-way stop. Work on the intersection is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2017.

The objective of the project is to improve safety and traffic operations at the intersection, which has been the scene of many traffic crashes.

Robley also asked the board to approve an engineering proposal for the safety improvements, which was approved. The first step is to collect traffic data and update the intersection control evaluation. A study was done in 2010, Robley said, but the data is now outdated and needs to be updated. Stonebrooke Engineering was approved to do the work on this project, which is estimated at a little more than $172,000. Robley pointed out that the cost is only an estimate and the cost will reflect actual time, material and expenses.

Clean Audit Report

Douglas County commissioners were presented with a summary of the audit for fiscal year 2015, which was completed by the CliftonLarsonAllen auditing firm. Two representatives from the firm, Sarah Utsch and Miranda Wendlandt, presented the summary to the board. Utsch said the board received an unmodified or "clean" opinion based on the financial statements, which she said, "Is the best you can receive, so congratulations to the county on that."

Utsch touched on a couple of highlights. The Minnesota Office of the state auditor recommends no less than five months of expenditures in the fund balance and Douglas County is at 6.6, which is a decline from previous years, but still within the guidelines. She said the decrease was due to a conscious spend down of the fund balance to early pay off bonds. The county's fund balance for 2015 was $26.6 million, expenditures were at $48.4 million and the revenue was at $48.7 million.

"We appreciate the staff at the auditor's office. They were ready for us," Utsch told the board. "We would like to thank them and their willingness to work with us."

County Commissioner Owen Miller agreed and said, "Thanks to the auditor/treasurer and the staff for a job well done."

Assistant County Attorney Hired

The hiring of an additional assistant county attorney didn't come without discussion. Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson requested the approval to hire an additional assistant, which would take effect at the start of the year. The cost, including salary and benefits, was estimated at a little more than $93,000, which Larson said is in the budget. Board Chair Jim Stratton questioned the need for hiring extra help.

Stratton, who is in favor of a new timekeeping management system for the county, asked Larson, "If we don't know how many hours they are working, how can we do this? That's the bottom line."

Larson said, "We may not be keeping track of hours, but we are keeping track by our caseloads and the amount of work we are putting into our cases. And there is a need."

Larson said his office is "feeling the strain" of a heavy caseload, adding that in July of this year, the number of cases had already exceeded the number of cases that went through the county attorney's office for all of last year. He said there is an undeniable increase, which means there is an undeniable need to hire someone.

"I am asking for flexibility in who I am going to hire," Larson said. "I need someone who can do this job and hit the ground running."

Larson's request was approved 5-0.

In Other Action

There were several budget-related items the board took action on, including the following:

• In a vote of 3-2 (Stratton and Miller voted no), the board approved moving a University of Minnesota Extension employee from a half-time position to a three-fourths position.

• Approved (5-0) the elimination of four current part-time correctional officers and replacement of two 80 percent correctional officers, who are benefit eligible.

• Approved (5-0) a new position, a human resource and risk management strategic business partner and then fill any subsequent vacancies. The salary with benefits is nearly $70,000.

The board also approved appropriations (funds) to the following:

• Lakes Area Humane Society — $7,793.

• Douglas County Historical Society — $7,000 (This was approved 4-0, Charlie Meyer abstained from voting.)

• Elder Network — $6,000.

• Rainbow Rider — $119,400, but not to exceed $120,000. The amount asked for was $169,400.

• Douglas County Agriculture Society — a motion was made to allocate $10,000, but the vote failed 2-3 (Meyer, Stratton and Bales voted against it). Another motion was made to allocate $6,000 and that passed 5-0.

• Douglas County Soil and Water — The amount asked for was $258,834. A motion was made to allocate $240,000. That motion failed 2-3 (Meyer, Bales and Johnson voted against it). The item will be put back on the agenda for the next commissioner's meeting.

• West Central Initiative — $8,000.

• Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission and Osakis Economic Development Association — $49,963 was allocated to Alexandria and $2,278 for Osakis. This was approved in a 4-1 vote (Stratton voted against it).

The board also approved leaving the current rent for Lakes Area Recreation at $30,000 and to leave the fee to rent courthouse conference rooms at $150.