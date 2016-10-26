Midway Mall Cinema 9 is sold

The final paperwork was signed Friday and takes effect Nov. 1, according to John Perino, owner of Tentelino Enterprises.

The theater will be closed from Nov.1 to Nov. 3 to make the transition before reopening Nov. 4. Showtimes will be posted on the website, www.cectheatres.com.

"We are really excited to bring Alexandria into our group of movie theaters," said Tony Tillemans, vice president with CEC. "Alexandria is our 20th location and fits in well with the markets we operate in. ... John (Perino) was ready to retire and this was a good opportunity for us to get involved."

Tillemans said that CEC is finalizing plans for a significant renovation in the early part of 2017 that will include new seats, reclining electric loungers and major improvements to the auditoriums — new screens, new flooring and wall materials to improve sound quality.

"Our goal is to enhance the movie-going experience," Tillemans said.

"These guys are very good theater operators," Perino told the Echo Press on Friday. "It will be a major overhaul and you'll end up with a luxury theater. It will be a real boost for the theater and Alexandria."

The number of screens will stay the same, at nine.

The current Cinema 9 employees will go through the interviewing process to see if they will be rehired, Perino said.

CEC, a family owned business that's been operating for more than 50 years, has theaters in 20 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska.

"Alexandria is in the tier of markets we like," Tillemans said. "It will be the closest theater to our home office in St. Cloud."

Tentelino Enterprises has a long history in the theater business. Formed by a local group of investors back in 1955, it once owned the Sunset Drive-In in Alexandria and operated a theater at several locations over the years, including on Broadway, where the Alexandria Area Arts Association is now, and the Viking Plaza, before Cinema 9 settled in at its current location on South Broadway.