Many links in chain that helped Berg pull through

Jensen, the assistant fire chief for the Ashby Fire Department, said the Ashby fire, rescue and ambulance department, was part of the tiered response when the 911 call came in June 2 for Brian Berg. Berg, 61, of Alexandria, was working in Evansville with his brother-in-law, Kevin Strand, when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

"I don't have the credentials to quote statistics on Brian's case," said Jensen. "I can only say that in my 16 years as an EMT, he is the first cardiac arrest that I have been involved with where the patient walked out of the hospital. I have had some where a heartbeat was regained, but they ultimately did not survive."

For the Ashby department as a whole, he said, there have been a few other patients who have walked out of the hospital, but those cases are rare.

Jensen said several factors including equipment, response time and more allowed for the positive outcome for Berg, but he can't pinpoint if one was more important than another.

Within the last few years, Jensen said, rural ambulance services such as the one in Ashby, have been granted some vital and expensive pieces of equipment from the Helmsley Foundation. Two such pieces are the Lifepak 15 cardiac monitor and defibrillator and the Lucas II chest compression system. Both pieces of equipment were used on Berg following his cardiac arrest.

Jensen said that Berg's incident was discovered and reported very quickly and that key people were dispatched immediately, including emergency personnel from Evansville, Ashby and North Ambulance.

He said the Evansville Fire Department and First Responders arrived very quickly to the scene and took over CPR from Strand, who had started CPR right after calling 911.

One of the people who arrived almost immediately, Jensen said, was Chris Johnson. Johnson is both an Evansville firefighter and an EMT for Ashby's ambulance service. Johnson's "real job," said Jensen, is that he is a flight paramedic in North Dakota.

"He happened to be home and available for Brian's call," said Jensen. "Brian is incredibly fortunate that someone who has that level of training was on scene so quickly. Chris coordinated the efforts and integrated those pieces of equipment from Ashby when we arrived."

Jensen said that when the paramedics and EMTs from North Ambulance arrived, the teams worked together to check monitors, administer drugs and deliver the necessary electrical shocks. In addition, the LifeLink III helicopter had been called out and was able to land at the county highway garage in Brandon to take Berg to St. Cloud. It was at that time a flight paramedic and nurse took over caring for Berg, said Jensen.

"There were many links in the chain that day. Any one of those missing and things likely would have been very different," said Jensen. "I think it is particularly fortunate paramedic Chris Johnson was with his Evansville crew for that call."