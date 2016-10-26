A time to heal

He shouldn't be alive. But he is. And his family firmly believes that their faith and the power of God is the reason Berg is still with them today.

"It feels like Brian died on June 2 and experienced rebirth," said his wife, Bernice. "We cling to Isaiah 65:18, 'Be glad and rejoice forever in what I create.' Brian is truly a walking miracle."

Here's what happened the day Berg's heart stopped, according to Bernice, Sarah and Brian, who doesn't have much recollection of the events but said he remembers from what people have told him.

Berg and his brother-in-law, Kevin Strand, were working in Evansville, finishing landscaping work at a property. Berg, a longtime building contractor with Berg Construction, explained in broken sentences with the help of his family, that Strand had turned to tease Berg and that Strand saw Berg go down.

Strand immediately called 911 and then started CPR. Strand, who's from Minneapolis, was between jobs and was helping Berg that particular day. Strand also happens to be a trained first responder, according to Denise, Strand's sister and Berg's wife.

Strand has been staying at the family resort, Berg's Resort on Lake L'Homme Dieu, while looking for work. The faith-filled family believes that it was God's timing that Strand, a trained first responder, happened to be with Berg that day.

Emergency personnel including the Evansville First Responders, North Ambulance, Ashby Ambulance and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office all arrived on scene. Berg suffered 10 fractured ribs from the CPR and was "shocked" five times to restart his heart, according to his wife. While in cardiac arrest, Berg had multiple strokes, which resulted in some brain damage, said his daughter, Sarah.

Berg was flown from the scene, via LifeLink III, to the St. Cloud Hospital. He stayed there for two weeks and then he was transferred to Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul for rehab. He was discharged on Sept. 23 and has been back home in Alexandria ever since, said Bernice.

"He attends the day program at Bethany for much needed therapy," she said. "And he will head back to St. Cloud in early November for a cardiac work-up, followed by surgery and more therapy."

Statistically, Berg shouldn't be alive. The doctor told Bernice that after four to six minutes of being in cardiac arrest, a person's brain dies due to lack of oxygen. Berg's heart stopped for 30 minutes.

"The Lord obviously has plans for Brian," said his wife. "We don't know yet what they are, but He has plans."

What's the prognosis? Bernice and Sarah explained that because of the cardiac arrest, Berg suffers from an anoxic brain Injury, which is injury to the brain due to a lack of oxygen. He has aphasia, which is a communication disorder that results from damage to parts of the brain that contain language. Aphasia causes difficulty in speaking, listening, reading and writing. Bernice said it is not a loss of intelligence.

"Aphasia is like having words form on the tip of your tongue but you're unable to get them out," said Bernice. Berg, who shook his head in agreement with his wife, is currently learning how to read and write again. Last year, Bernice started working in the Alexandria School District with an intervention program for students needing help with reading, writing and learning letter sounds.

"It's all about God's timing," said Sarah. "If you have a question about faith, look at this situation. How can you not be a believer? There are no questions for us."

Berg's muscle memory or brain stem wasn't affected. For instance, when it comes to walking, playing ball with his grandkids, the way he holds his pen or even playing a game of billiards, he doesn't have any problems. It all comes back naturally, the family said. Berg's long-term and short-term memory is improving. Oftentimes, he knows who people are, although he may not be able to say their name.

The road to recovery is going to be long, extensive and daunting for Berg and his family.

"It will take years of therapy," said Bernice. "We don't really know the extent of the damage, but he's a happy hard worker and has already exceeded the doctors' expectations."

Berg's family feels grateful for the way everything turned out and for everyone involved whom they feel are a blessing from God — from Strand being with Berg that day, to the EMS workers who arrived on scene so quickly, to family members that have stepped up to the plate and helped with the family resort, to their friends and church family who have done so much, to the doctors, the nurses, the rehab people — everyone involved. "Thank you," they said, "just isn't enough."

Benefit planned

Friends of Brian and Bernice Berg have planned a benefit in honor of Brian to help defray medical costs. The benefit will take place this Thursday, Oct. 27, at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria from 5 to 7:30 p.m. There will be food, music and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at First Lutheran Church, Trumm Drug, Elden's Fresh Foods, Cullen's Home Center, Hilltop Lumber or Simonson Lumber. If you wish to donate to the family, a fund has been set up at Neighborhood National Bank. Checks can be made out to Berg Benefit.