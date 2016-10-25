Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Oct. 24

Violation of court order, comp stating her ex violated their order again via social media, comp reported additional OFP violations occurred since the report she filed Saturday, Alex.

Property damage crash, comp needs a report for his insurance, minor crash, 39th Ave NE/Crestwood Dr NE.

Suspicious activity, would like extra patrol as they and neighbors have noticed some things missing, does not want a report or to speak with a deputy at this time, Alex.

Public assist, has two guns he wants to get rid of, would like advice on how to do that, advised comp of what his options are, comp stated he would take care of the guns at a later date, Lowry.

Theft, person coming to gas station and not paying for gas, Alex.

Fire, grass, Forada Fire called stating they have a very small fire just south of the hall and need one grass rig.

Suspicious activity, male party picked up his kids and he smelled like marijuana and so did his car, spoke with comp and suspect, Garfield.

Juvenile trouble, comp’s son left school 3 p.m. and they have not seen him since, juvenile returned home, Alex.

Monday, Oct. 24

Suspicious activity, comp believes someone is knocking on his door, spoke with comp and thought the noise could be coming from a neighbor’s door.

Check welfare of person, friend Facebook messaged comp that she was punched in the face, all parties spoken with, no assault.

Missing person, comp stating her son is 21 and has mental illness and that they are staying in a camper, comp stating her son went to sleep in the car last night and she cannot find him, male has been suicidal, has bipolar, is off meds, and does not have a phone, male was located next door, everything OK.

Theft, comp stating someone went into his car and stole his iPod in the last 15 minutes.

Suspicious activity, reporting a person living in the woods behind business, employees from Alex Brick and Stone saw him leave this morning, checked area and he was not there, they will call if/when they see him again.

Property damage crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, minor, Jefferson St.

Suspicious activity, suspicious activity in library parking lot.

Suicide threats, reporting she broke up with her boyfriend and now he took off after stating he is jumping off a cliff.

Burning complaint, comp stating someone along the shoreline is burning.

Suicide threats, comp stating there is someone there drunk and suicidal and that he had a rifle.

Public assist, is behind on her rent and landlord keeps harassing her , wants advice on what to do, advised to contact if harassment continues.

Death investigation, juvenile caller found an unresponsive female.

Public assist, young girl walking on side of the road, unable to find her way home.

Check welfare of person, very intoxicated male called stating a male has been beating on a female for a couple days and they are heavily on drugs, spoke with all parties involved, argument only, nothing further.

Suspicious activity, party tried to pay his bill with counterfeit money, party left prior to arrival, bill was given back to person.

Public assist, comp’s belongings are at sisters and she cannot be there, would like assistance retrieving those, comp’s mother is going to retrieve the items, that is good with both sides.

Suspicious activity, guardian fugitive looking for female, is walking around in abandoned house with flashlight and he did stop across the street and harassed the comp, searched house, spoke with comp, and left voicemail for guardian fugitive.

Harassment, reporting people continuing to follow him in town, no apparent vehicles following comp.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.