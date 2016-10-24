Council hires garbage hauler, acts on other items

The company submitted the low quote of $16,692. The quote is double the amount of the last five year contract, 2012-2016, of $8,295.

Additional recycling dumpsters were added, along with a recycling services for all city facilities.

Batesole voted against the motion. He said the city should have bid the project with the same specifications as the last contract.

Squeeky Clean Car Wash

Squeeky Clean Car Wash at 301 North Nokomis Street received a conditional use permit to operate vacuuming stations. Access will be off Nokomis Street, Lakeview Ave. and the public alley.

Lakewood Terrace PUD

The council agreed to amend the planned unit development for Lakewood Terrace, LLC.

The owners asked to change the PUD by eliminating a proposed commercial building and replacing it with a three-story, 18-unit residential building instead.

The owner told the city that he had no success finding a buyer for a commercial site but there was a waiting list for people wanting to rent apartments.

Rosewood Meadows plat

A final plat was approved for Rosewood Meadows near 18th Ave. East and Rosewood Lane. It includes a dedicated right-of-way for 18th Ave. that would connect Rosewood Lane with County Road 46, and an out lot to accommodate drainage ponds and a public trail.

Charter Commission appointments

The council recommended a 7th district judge to approve the appointments of Bill Finley and Allen Nelson to the city's Charter Commission. They will complete the four-year terms of Terry Rode and Dan Ness, which expire on Jan. 1, 2020. Rode resigned and Ness passed away.

The commission studies the home rule charter that established the city of Alexandria to make sure the city council is following the rules for enacting ordinances and amendments.

Partnership with Carlos Township

The council will soon be partnering with Carlos Township on 2017 street overlay projects on Tolena Road, Bay Lane and Center Avenue. The township board said it would pay to extend the overlays into the township.

A formal agreement is expected to be approved at a later date.

Relationship with ALP

The council directed city staff to work with Alexandria Light and Power staff to prepare a draft resolution that would clarify the relationship between ALP and the city council

It would cover agreements about payment in lieu of taxes and other fees, charges, services and policies.

City committees

The council authorized staff to advertise openings on city boards, committees and commissions for 2017. The application deadline is Nov. 18.

Communications committee

The council voted to form a new committee that will work closely with the city's new communications director, Sara Stadtherr.

Members include City Planner Mike Weber and council members Todd Jensen and Bob Kuhlman. They will meet with Stadtherr and share ideas to improve communications within the city.

After six months, other council members will be rotated into the committee.

Annexation amendment

The council gave final approval to a change in an annexation request along Karnis Drive regarding the vacant Hocum property. A more precise legal description is now in place.