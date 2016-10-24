Five things to know from city council

The Alexandria City Council took the action against Harvey Jacquin, who initially filed an appeal but later withdrew it after the tenant found another place to live and Jacquin decided to put the property up for sale instead of renting it.

The property failed to pass a rental inspection by the city after a tenant reported several problems, including a leaking roof, a faulty window egress, plumbing back-ups and poor drainage.

Jacquin's property manager, Tim Jacquin, told the city that the tenant moved in after a torrential rainstorm. He said that he worked diligently to repair the problems, putting in a new roof and repairing the other problems. "I did as much as I could as fast as I could get professionals to the site, and as fast as I could borrow money to pay them," he said in a letter to the city.

Under the city's process of revoking rental registration, Harvey Jacquin had a right to appeal and speak at a public hearing at Monday night's council meeting.

The council voted 4-1 to deny his appeal because Jacquin withdrew his appeal and declined to attend the hearing.

Council member Virgil Batesole voted against the motion because he didn't like how it was worded and he felt Jacquin tried to repair the violations.

The issue triggered a discussion whether Batesole and council member Bob Kuhlman should have recused themselves because they owned rental property in the city. City Attorney Tom Jacobson said there was a conflict, no matter which way Batesole or Kuhlman voted. It could be viewed as favoring landlords for their own personal interests or taking action against a competitor, he said.

Batesole said he didn't feel he had "any conflict whatsoever."

New rule for crowd gatherings

The council approved a preliminary motion that would establish new rules for crowds who gather in city streets.

It calls to amend Chapter 9 of the city code dealing with public nuisances by stating that it will be unlawful for "persons to gather in a crowd or collect in such a manner as to prevent, interrupt or obstruct the travel, free passage or access" on any public park, sidewalk, street, alley, right-of-way, building or any private property that is accessible to the public.

The new code was modeled after a similar one in Kansas City, Missouri.

Those who violate the code would face a misdemeanor.

Crashes on Broadway

The number of crashes on Broadway continue to be less than the crashes that happened before the road was reconstructed in 2014.

City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven reported there were six crashes on Broadway between Fourth and Eighth Ave. from July through September of this year.

Since there were five crashes for the first six months of the year, that brings this year's total crashes to 11 for the first nine months of the year.

Last year, there were 13 total crashes.

Before the construction, the five-year annual average was 25.2 crashes per year.

The information was provided through the Alexandria Police Department.

Special events

The council approved two special event permits:

--The Runestone Museum's annual "Christmas in the Fort" celebration on Friday, Nov. 25, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. A section of Broadway between Third and Second Ave. will be blocked off. Access to the Downtown Liquor Store will remain open during the free event, which draws a crowd of about 1,000.

--First Lutheran Church's 15th annual "Trunk or Treat" in the church parking lot on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The parking lot and the alleyway behind the church will be blocked off.

Downtown restrooms

The council is rethinking its idea to build a public restroom in the downtown area. The Downtown Merchants Association initially requested the council to look into the idea because there is not a public restroom other than those at City Hall and they are not open on weekends, holidays or after 4:30 p.m.

The city's Park Board looked into a couple of options, which included installing a "green restroom" on the west side of Broadway that wouldn't have to be connected to city sewer. The owners of Raaper's also offered to lease the city empty space on its lot on the southwest corner of Fifth Ave. and Broadway.

At their Oct. 11 meeting, Park Board members discussed the idea again and wondered why the city should be involved in such a project. They felt downtown businesses that would benefit from a restroom should contribute to the project. They also felt that restrooms should be placed on public property if the city is involved in the matter.

The council voted to pull the project back from the park board to Community Development Director Mike Weber for further study.