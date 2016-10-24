Council members, mayor get 10 percent bump

The increased amounts are still below the average salaries of 22 regional center cities with similar populations, noted City Administrator Marty Schultz. The average pay for council members is $6,902 while mayors receive an average of $9,665.

The last time salaries were increased was 2014.

Council member Virgil Batesole said he had "no qualms" about approving the raises for council members, adding that he puts in three or four hours a day on the job.

Batesole told the council that the mayor's salary is too high because Alexandria operates under a "weak mayor" system; the only time the mayor votes is to break ties. Batesole said because of that, the mayor has "no responsibility to citizens" like the council members do.

Batesole said he would have liked to have seen salary comparisons between cities with weak mayors and those with strong mayors.

After listening to Batesole's comments, Mayor Sara Carlson said, "Virgil, I won't even dignify that with a response."

The council voted 5-0 to approve the salary increases.

Council members and the mayor also will be paid $50 for each special or emergency meeting they attend.