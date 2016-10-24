Man accused of fleeing police, knocking over fence, DWI

According to a criminal complaint, Alexandria police were called about 1:23 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to Depot Express in Alexandria regarding a possible drunken driver. Depot employees had tried to stop Lloyd Steven Luecke from leaving the restaurant, encouraging him to take a taxi, but he refused.

As officers arrived, they also attempted to stop Luecke from driving, but he got into his car and left the restaurant, turning on Agnes Boulevard. As an officer followed with sirens on, Luecke continued to flee, reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour, the complaint said.

Luecke's vehicle left the roadway, damaging private property. He then returned to the roadway and continued to drive, before hitting the fence at Kinkead Cemetery, where he was taken into custody.

Luecke was charged with a felony for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a gross misdemeanor third degree driving while intoxicated — refusal to submit to chemical testing, and a misdemeanor fourth degree DWI.

Lueke is out of jail on bond and awaiting his first court appearance.

The private property damage happened at the home of Alexandria City Council member Virgil Batesole.