Criminal damage to property, someone has damaged his mailbox, vehicle struck comp's wooden pole/mailbox and went off road sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 9 a.m., Brandon.

Suspicious vehicle, checking on a car at storage sheds, parties were getting ready for a garage sale tomorrow, everything was fine, Carlos.

Door found open, building was clear and door was secured, everything appeared to be okay, Nelson.

Friday, Oct. 21

Public assist, comp has questions concerning her grandchildren’s identity that was given to a family member for a will and was not written on the will, comp's family gave social security numbers to be added to a will, now that the will was opened, the social security numbers were not listed, comp was advised to speak with the attorney who wrote the will to resolve the issue, Kensington.

Property damage crash, out with a semi that struck a deer and is disabled, cleared what could of the deer and had dispatch notify dispatch to send a trooper, I-94 MM 105.

Public assist, officer flagged down in parking lot, person one had general questions and stated he saw two suspicious people three weeks ago near his property, advised him to call as that happens, Alex.

Theft, having issues with someone taking their yard signs, comp reported that several 'Trump' campaign and 'Support Law Enforcement' yard signs were stolen the last two nights, subjects were observed by a neighbor going through comp's father's vehicle, Alex.

Suspicious person, out with two juveniles, forwarding charges to county attorney for false info, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, car was parked in the watershed lot, belonged to jail employee, Alex.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Suspicious vehicle, no plates, Alex.

Property damage crash, two-vehicle crash, no injuries, Co Rd 17 SE/Co Rd 82 SE, Alex.

Utility company call, comp out walking and the house under construction on this road has an LP tank on it and he believes it is leaking, called LP but thought law enforcement should check it out also, gas company responded and repaired a small leak in tank, Glenwood.

Child endangerment, grandson refusing to go home, would like to speak to a police officer, comp requesting assistance in speaking with grandson about conditions at mother's home, Osakis.

Burglary, storage unit had lock cut off, comp is there in maroon pickup, nothing missing,Osakis.

Drug-related activity, white Yukon with two young males passing a joint around, Alex.

Order for protection violation, violation over social media, report will be sent to county attorney, Alex.

Check welfare of person, comp’s friend called her stating she was at a male's home and he tried to have his way with her, she left the home and said she was in the area, located subject at the pipeline, she stated she was disrespected by a male party so she walked away from the party, has a friend on the way to pick her up, advised her to call if she needed anything else and provided her with a business card, Alex.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Public assist, party walking along roadway, Alex.

Public assist, comp needs law enforcement to escort him to his mother's to retrieve property, person two agreed to allow person one to get his belongings, a friend of person one's retrieved persons one's belongings, no issues, Alex.

Theft, wallet stolen out of her vehicle, located her wallet, was not stolen.

Suspicious activity, anonymous complaint of someone being dropped off at junkyard, no description of vehicle or person, county units patrolled the salvage yard, unable to locate, Alex.

Harassment, comp was physically and verbally engaged by an erratic driver, spoke with both parties involved.

Order for protection violation, comp reporting violation that possibly took place last night, comp's deadbolt lock was messed with, door is dented in under the deadbolt, report will be sent up to County Attorney’s office, incident happened anytime between Friday after 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4:30 p.m., Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, Oct. 20

Suspicious vehicle, comp wants officer to check on unknown car parked in the backyard, it’s a personalized plate but comp does not know the plate, neighbor was sure that the female went upstairs to visit the male party that lives there, didn't stop at that residence due to him not feeling it was necessary.

911 hangup, open line 911 call, no answer on callback, son's watch activated the emergency line on accident.

Drug-related activity, would like to speak to an officer regarding options for possible drug issues on one of their floors, wanted advice on how to help the task force look into possible drug sales.

Public assist, comp missed the bus, comp has spoken to bus company, they will contact their dispatch, the next bus comes through at 5:05 p.m.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Burning complaint, burning leaves in the ditch.

Hit and run, State Hwy 29 S.

Theft, comp's tablet was stolen by her boyfriend, citation issued.

Threats, comp would like to report a male in earlier that was threatening, comp wanted to report that this male was agitated because of a wait in the office, comp wanted it reported incase suspect came back.

Theft, comp's ex took several items from her, mutual property, advised of civil process and answered questions.

Suspicious activity, comp at location is hearing a male and female yelling, not sure if behind their location or beside it, has been going on for half an hour or so, unable to locate.

Property damage crash, minor crash, no injuries, 50th Ave W/Twin Blvd.

Restraining order violation, male violated hro earlier today.

Public assist, would like to ask some questions regarding an HRO against someone she lives with, comp stated she does not feel safe at home, advised comp on how to get an HRO and forwarded her to Someplace Safe.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Fraud, comp reports received a fraudulent check and is also being harassed.

Property damage crash, two-vehicle crash in front of Tire Maxx, 3rd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Stolen vehicle, comp reporting gray Nissan Sentra stolen from the Viking Tower parking lot, vehicle entered as stolen.

Suicide threats, son texted to girlfriend that he was going to slit his throat, he is bipolar, schizophrenic and drunk, caller believes he’s there alone.

Property damage crash, comp wanting to report crash that happened earlier today.

Threats, comp requesting to speak with officer.

Public assist, requesting escort for property exchange, stood by while property was picked up.

Public assist, comp would like female removed from her residence, comp is not there, she is at work, comp was notified by her roommate that female was there doing laundry, she is not welcome at the residence.

Suspicious activity, request assistance with party sleeping in the entryway, JC Penney entrance, dropped male party at 5th and Broadway.

Suspicious vehicle, two females talking, nothing further.

Friday, Oct. 21

Suspicious vehicle, stated a black van with lights off is in the alley behind location with comp, stated they darked out as soon as they saw squad cars, party was claiming he was working on vehicle, handled by DCSO.

Suspicious vehicle, truck in between buildings looked suspicious, comp stated it was north of main building, truck comes back to that address and is hooked to a 5th wheel trailer in the lot.

House/apartment unlock, Alex Lock and Key notified, watched Alex Lock and Key unlock a door.

Check welfare of person, request check on patient they lost phone contact with, made contact with person, stated his parents were going to get him and bring him to the hospital.

Suspicious activity, male stopped and asked female jogging for name and phone number, info not given.

Property damage crash, white Chevy truck and an Ellingson's work van, local crash report completed.

Suspicious activity, yesterday a vehicle dumped garbage in the county’s dumpster on the south side of the building, checked dumpster and has one bag of garbage in it, called supervisor for owner of vehicle, they were doing work for Douglas County and probably threw material from the work they are doing.

Public assist, disgruntled employee who has been drinking and is trying to leave the parking lot.

Property damage crash, Rainbow Rider/pickup, State Hwy 29 S.

Fire, single dwelling, lot F-1 on fire.

Public assist, comp is wondering if her ex-boyfriend is allowed one month to move out or if she can kick him out now, he is not on the lease, unable to make contact with comp.

Public assist, male party in their store since he was released from jail this morning, given ride to Walmart.

Fight/assault, comp stated male and female were verbally fighting in parking lot at location and it looked very heated, comp stated now that vehicle is westbound on the Interstate from 34th Ave, verbal argument only, parties arguing about relationship issues.

Threats, comp reporting a party he sold his dog to is threatening him, comp stated the party who bought the dog also left a note on his door, no threats were made, parties were able to work out an agreement.

Traveler’s aid, comp is at location requesting help for a room tonight, check given back and Salvation Army will be taking care of the tab.

Public assist, ER requesting assistance with a female patient that was dropped off there by friend who left her, she was given narcan, she has no money and no means to get to Glenwood, party transported home.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Fight/assault, comp stated her husband is being very intoxicated and needs officer assistance, female wants male to go to bed, both parties spoken with, nothing further.

Threats, meet comp to take a report of his father-in-law threatening him with a gun.

Property damage crash, two vehicles in the alley behind The Faction, Broadway St.

Suspicious activity, comp recieved a call there's a child with a weapon in her yard, it was BB gun, spoke with parents of child and he was advised to stay out of neighbor’s yards.

Suspicious person, suspicious person in the parking lot, issue resolved, nothing further.

Harassment, comp wants to report someone following him and harassing him.

Suspicious activity, child returned to dad and agreed to go with him.

Check welfare of person, comp receiving harassing text messages from her friend’s boyfriend.

Hit and run, comp reporting his pickup was hit while parked on the street, he is unsure when it happened as he has been gone for several days, Maple St.

Assault, comp wanting advice from an officer regarding getting an HRO.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Harassment, comp reporting that harassment has not stopped and people are following him in town.

Drug-related activity.

Public assist, elderly female needs a ride from ER to assisted living facility.

Public assist, comp would like subject removed from her residence.

Suspicious activity, comp saw male in vehicle chase down and hit a vehicle and she thought it was strange.

Child abuse/neglect, comp found a small child in the photo booth alone and has attempted to locate someone looking for her and no one has shown up, comp is outside Hallmark, mother located prior to arrival.

Drug-related activity, person sitting in a vehicle, suspected drug activity, drug paraphernalia.

Public assist, comp requesting officers be present while she removes items from the house, stood by while comp got her belongings.

Drunk, security out with male that was was trying to find out where Someplace Safe person was staying, very intoxicated male wearing all camo and riding a bike, person was looking for his friend, transported home.

Public assist, exchanged Wii cord.

Suspicious activity, someone knocked on his door, no one was there, has happened three other nights, spoke with comp, he stated happening the last three nights around midnight, walked the ground and did not see any suspects.

