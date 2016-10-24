Meet the new Pet of the Week: Cirkus (w/video)

Flicker is a 2 to 3 year old female cat.

The LAHS says, "Cirkus is a playful girl who is looking for a home of her own! She enjoys the company of people and could be a great addition to your family."

If you are interested in adopting Cirkus, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.