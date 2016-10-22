Beautiful day for Applefest

Kendell Heinen of Alexandria looks at the intricately carved pumpkins on display Saturday at the Carlos Creek Winery's Applefest. (Jeff Beach / Echo Press) 1 / 3
Tracy Heald (center) of Country Blossom Farm in Douglas County and her daughter Tiana had apples to sample and sell Saturday at the Carlos Creek Winery Applefest. (Jeff Beach / Echo Press) 2 / 3
Donna Noyes (left) of Starbuck and Sue Anderson of Glenwood look at quilts together during Saturday's Applefest at Carlos Creek Winery. (Jeff Beach / Echo Press) 3 / 3
Carlos Creek Winery north of Alexandria was blessed with a beutiful fall day for its annual Applefest. Country Blossom Farm had apples to sell and sample and the day included wagon rides, a pumpkin catapult, quilt show and pie-eating contest.