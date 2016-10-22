Two adults, 4-year-old injured in rollover on I-94
Three people were injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Otter Tail County.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the crash took place Friday morning around 3:37 a.m.
A vehicle being driven by Karmvir Gill, 36, of Winnipeg was traveling eastbound on I-94. The vehicle entered the median near mile post 68, vaulted over the crossover and rolled.
A 4-year-old passenger, Guneet Gill, and a 32-year-old passenger, Harmandeep Gill, were injured in the crash, along with the driver.