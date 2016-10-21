Health and development screenings available

To be eligible for a free checkup, individuals must be age 20 or younger and enrolled in a Minnesota health care plan, or receive insurance coverage through Medical Assistance/PrimeWest.

Child and teen checkups are medical checkups recommended every two years after age 6, annually between the ages of 2 and 6 years old, and even more frequently from birth to 24 months.

Checkups include screenings for hearing, vision, development, social emotional and mental health, growth and physical assessment, as well as providing immunizations, and education on other components such as oral health. When necessary, appropriate referrals are made to other providers to meet additional health care needs.

Child and teen checkups can be conducted by Horizon Public Health nurses or by the child's primary care provider. A list of medical providers, as well as dental and vision care providers, in Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens and Traverse counties can be found at www.horizonpublichealth.org/ChildrenandYoungFamilies.html#CTC.

To schedule a checkup, call 1-800-450-4177 or contact a local clinic. When making the appointment, be sure to ask for a child and teen checkup.

The Child and Teen Checkups program is federally required by the Social Security Act and is administered by the Minnesota Departments of Human Services and Public Health.