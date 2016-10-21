Three positions up for election in Douglas SWCD

The nominating districts and candidates running for election this year include Mike Cleary from District 2; Jon Schneider, incumbent, and Billy Dropik from District 4; and Ken Rutten, incumbent, from District 5.

SWCD supervisors serve four year terms and meet monthly, discussing the business of the SWCD, distributing state grant allocations to landowners, setting conservation priorities and coordinating conservation efforts with other local units of government and state agencies.

SWCD supervisors are not paid a salary; however, they do receive compensation for attending meetings and are reimbursed for expenses.

SWCDs are special purpose units of government that manage and direct natural resource management programs at the local level. Districts work in both urban and rural settings to carry out a program for the conservation, use, and development of soil, water, and related resources.

To learn more about the SWCD, visit www.douglasswcd.com