Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    County Road 3 to close for roadwork

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 4:50 p.m.

    County Road 3 between County Road 5 and County Road 14 east of Miltona will be closed temporarily Friday, Oct. 21, in preparation for road work that will begin next week.

    The road will be closed next week for a culvert replacement project. It will remain closed for approximately three days, depending on conditions, according to Dave Robley, Douglas County public works director.

    The culvert to be replaced is located approximately one-half mile north of County Road 5. A detour will be in place on County Road 5, Highway 29 and County Road 14.

    "We understand the inconvenience this road closure presents," said Robley. "We appreciate everyone's patience during the project."

    Explore related topics:NewsRoad constructionPublic WorksDave RobleyDouglas CountyCounty Road 3miltonaculvert replacement
    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
    Advertisement
    randomness