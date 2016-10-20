County Road 3 to close for roadwork

The road will be closed next week for a culvert replacement project. It will remain closed for approximately three days, depending on conditions, according to Dave Robley, Douglas County public works director.

The culvert to be replaced is located approximately one-half mile north of County Road 5. A detour will be in place on County Road 5, Highway 29 and County Road 14.

"We understand the inconvenience this road closure presents," said Robley. "We appreciate everyone's patience during the project."