Reward offered to solve theft at Central Specialties

On Oct. 17, Central Specialties employees reported that one of their construction trailers was broken into and several thousand dollars of equipment was taken.

The theft occurred at 754 Cross Country Lane, just south of Interstate 94, exit 103.

Central Specialties Inc. is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (320) 762- 8151.