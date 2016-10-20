Search
    Reward offered to solve theft at Central Specialties

    By Al Edenloff Today at 3:19 p.m.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a break-in and theft that was reported at Central Specialities, Inc.

    On Oct. 17, Central Specialties employees reported that one of their construction trailers was broken into and several thousand dollars of equipment was taken.

    The theft occurred at 754 Cross Country Lane, just south of Interstate 94, exit 103.

    Central Specialties Inc. is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.

    Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (320) 762- 8151.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
