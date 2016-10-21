The conference theme, "Changing Through the Seasons," reflects not only on making adjustments for different times of the year, but also on adapting to changing times and the seasons of an owner's life. That's reflected in such educational offerings as "How to Plan for Retirement" and "Changing Payment Technology."

The keynote address, "Across the Generations," looks at what makes different generations tick. Presenter Kit Welchlin will share ideas for recruiting, managing, rewarding and relating to employees of all generations.

Other sessions will cover driving website traffic, pest control, low maintenance landscaping and erosion prevention, legal issues, housekeeping tips, identifying invasive species and "after the storm," lessons learned from resorters who have recently experienced Mother Nature's fury.

Explore Minnesota Tourism Director John Edman will be on hand to discuss summer tourism trends. A number of local legislators will share their insights during a Friends of Tourism Breakfast.

Conference participants will participate in tours of Lake Osakis properties: Buck Point Resort, Head of the Lakes and Holiday Resort, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at Arrowwood. A vendor expo will feature products and services specific to the state's resort/campground industry. Owners and managers of area resorts and campgrounds are welcome to attend the vendor expo on Wednesday afternoon at no charge.

Awards will be presented during the conference, including induction of two campground owner couples into the Minnesota Hospitality Hall of Fame: Wally and Sue Heise of South Isle Family Campground in Isle and Dick and RuthAnn Holetz of Camperville in Mora. The recipient(s) of the Operator of the Year Award will be announced during the conference.

The association is also offering a full-day licensed plumbing continuing education class the day before the Fall Conference on Monday, Oct. 24 at Arrowwood.

For more information about the conference or plumbing class, visit www.mnresortsandcampgrounds.org or call (651) 778-2400.