Mental health advocate to speak on Oct. 24

The programs are part of a 40-city tour celebrating NAMI Minnesota's 40th anniversary and its advocacy work to improve mental health services

Attendees will learn about the impact of mental health advocacy past and present and help create a vision for the future by sharing what the community needs to better support the needs of children and adults living with a mental illness and their families.

Families, professionals, persons living with a mental illness and the general public are invited to attend. To register or for more information, go to namihelps.org or call 1-888-626-4435.