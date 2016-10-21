Difference maker grants awarded

The "3 ECHO" response model provided an integrated practice for the agencies to move beyond the separation of law enforcement and fire/rescue/medical personnel during an active shooter, post blast response, and other hostile events.

The training will allow responders to train others to help protect the community for years to come.

The Alexandria Opportunities Center received an $11,000 grant to help replace the roof on its facility. Currently, the roof leaks when it rains and leaks when the snow melts.

The AOC has to place buckets throughout the building to catch the leaking water each season.

Because it is a non-profit organization, finding extra resources to complete large projects is very difficult.

Someplace Safe received a grant of $10,000 for emergency financial assistance for clients who are victims of crime and their families.

This includes items such as: hotel emergency safe housing, transportation, food, child care, vehicle repairs, vehicle insurance, housing, rental deposits, and VISA gift cards for the purchase of personal care items, diapers, medicine, etc.

Many times victims of crime do not qualify for any other financial assistance.

Counting these most recent grants, the foundation has awarded $233,500 in Difference Maker grants over a five-year period.