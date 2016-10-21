YOU ASKED: Who owns the tennis courts?

The newspaper did some digging and here's what we found.

According to Eddie Reif, Douglas County Hospital owns the property. But, it's not quite as simple as that.

Reif, the director of community relations and development at the hospital, said he doesn't know who actually paid for the property but that the hospital is the current owner.

The tennis courts have been on the hospital's radar, he said, especially now with the expansion project that is going on and because of the lack of use of the tennis courts.

Reif said that back when Jefferson High School was across the street, the school district used and maintained the courts. He said currently, there is a padlocked shed still on the property that is actually owned by the school district.

According to Jill Johnson, communications and marketing supervisor with Alexandria public schools, the courts were used by the school district up until the opening of the new high school in 2014. The tennis courts, she said, were used occasionally for JV practice and games.

After Jefferson was torn down, Reif said that the Alexandria Technical and Community College started using them and maintaining them, but that there was never any formal agreement made with the college. As far as he knows, the college no longer uses them.

He also mentioned that at one time, Lakes Area Recreation used the courts, but again, there were no formal agreements about the use between LAR and the hospital.

According to Director Fritz Bukowski, LAR did use them, mostly for pickleball.

"The hospital allowed the pickleball club to do some repairs on them to make them playable enough for pickleball," said Bukowski.

But now, he said, the courts are in really rough shape and would need to be completely redone to get them in shape and that it would take tens of thousands of dollars to do the necessary work.

"With the condition they are in now, they are actually a hazard to play on," said Bukowski.

Bukowski said the pickleball club now uses the courts at Discovery Middle School as the school district painted lines on four of the tennis courts for the pickleball players.

"They are very grateful to the school district and are happy at Discovery," said Bukowski.

Reif feels that with the tennis courts at Discovery Middle School, the courts at Alexandria City Park and all the new courts at Alexandria Area High School, there really is no need for the courts by the hospital.

"We're going to look at taking them out," said Reif. "The plan is to demo them while we are doing the expansion work and turn it into green space with trees and grass, etc. At one point, those courts were needed, but unfortunately, they are just not needed anymore."

