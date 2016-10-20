Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Theft, gas drive off, Evansville.

Public assist, comp works for Lakes Area Gas, he would like an escort from a residence on Park Lane Dr to his residence near Rose City, he needs to transport a tank with more than five gallons of fuel to burn off so he can fix the tank.

Fire, grass, couple of 911 calls of a grass fire, near Latoka rest area and the bridge.

Fire, vehicle, vehicle fire in driveway, near brush, vehicle started on fire while driver was backing up vehicle, AFD extinguished fire, Alex.

Check welfare of person, comp reporting that friend did not pick up children from school today and no one can get ahold of her, comp called shortly after, spoke to friend and everything was OK, Alex.

Fire, farm building, dryer fire, Kensington.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Public peace, juvenile party, per the manager, one under age consumption ticket issued.

Suspicious vehicle, white van pacing in front of home, gone on arrival, stopped and talked with a similar vehicle, but wasn't involved.

Property damage crash, moving to shoulder, State Hwy 29 N.

Fraud, stolen credit card from vehicle,

Traveler’s aid, comp requesting gas money.

Public assist, comp would like to know if there's a statue saying nothing can block a brake pedal in a vehicle.

Property damage crash, 10th Ave W/Fillmore St.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious activity, comp would like to see an officer regarding something she and her husband just saw that might be linked to a chase earlier in September, requested extra patrol.

Public assist, comp had questions about a restraining order, answered questions and gave comp Someplace Safe card.

Suspicious vehicle, gray Chevy Suburban parked on the south side of building for a long period of time, vehicle unoccupied, nobody around, advised comp with options.

Threats, ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her and her family over the phone, argument over property, advised about court process and how to determine ownership, will call back if male comes home and becomes a threat.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.