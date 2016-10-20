Fire destroys truck in Alexandria

When deputies arrived, they saw a 2002 Dodge Ram truck fully engulfed in the roadway near the address of 1600 Firemans Lodge Road.

The driver of the vehicle, Zachariah Streich, 24, of Alexandria, said he was backing up the truck when he thought it experienced a mechanical issue.

He got out to find fluid leaking out from under the truck. Shortly thereafter, the truck started on fire.

The truck was at the end of his driveway, and partially in the roadway. Alexandria firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.

The truck was a total loss, and was towed from the scene. No one was injured.

Also responding was the Alexandria Police Department.