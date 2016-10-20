Search
    Fire destroys truck in Alexandria

    By Al Edenloff Today at 7:44 a.m.

    A pickup was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night.

    At 8:31 p.m., the Douglas County Law Enforcement Center received a call of a vehicle on fire on Firemans Lodge Road SW. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Alexandria Fire Department responded.

    When deputies arrived, they saw a 2002 Dodge Ram truck fully engulfed in the roadway near the address of 1600 Firemans Lodge Road.

    The driver of the vehicle, Zachariah Streich, 24, of Alexandria, said he was backing up the truck when he thought it experienced a mechanical issue.

    He got out to find fluid leaking out from under the truck. Shortly thereafter, the truck started on fire.

    The truck was at the end of his driveway, and partially in the roadway. Alexandria firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.

    The truck was a total loss, and was towed from the scene. No one was injured.

    Also responding was the Alexandria Police Department.

