    Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Oct. 18

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 10:54 a.m.

    DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Personal injury crash, one vehicle rollover with injuries, Homestead Rd NE/Hope Rd SE, Nelson.

    Transport juveniles, transporting to Sioux Falls, SD, Alex.

    Civil matter, has questions regarding a terminated employee and a vehicle sale, left voicemail for person one, will return to comp within 24 hours, Osakis.

    ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Tuesday, Oct. 18

    Theft, storage unit was broken into.

    Child protection issue, received a report from Douglas County Social Services, possible child neglect.

    Child protection issue, received a report from Douglas County Social Services.

    Property damage crash, minor crash, 3rd Ave E.

    Child protection issue, received a report from Douglas County Social Services.

    Property damage crash, minor, no injuries, State Hwy 29 S.

    Property damage crash, semi hit light pole in parking lot, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

    Crash with pedestrian, pedestrian hit, 6th Ave E/Broadway St.

    Theft, an employee left and stole some items.

    Hit and run, comp stating someone hit her car while she was at Walgreens but she has since gone home, Broadway St.

    Runaway, comp stating his son didn't come home from Discovery after school, returned home.

    Violation of court order, probation violation, no drink and 5th degree controlled substance.

