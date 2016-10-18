Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Oct. 17

Public assist, has a no contact with person one, he would like an escort to get some property, escort set up, exchange completed, Nelson.

Juvenile trouble, mom requesting assistance getting her son to the ER for an evaluation, spoke to parents about options and concerns, Alex.

Public assist, comp unable to get in touch with her husband at work, comp stating there has been a family emergency and she needs him to call her, made contact with employee, he will call his wife, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, comp stating someone in an older silver car pulled in a field and tore up the area, they would like to see someone, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp stating someone shot house and her dog with a paintball gun, dog not injured, happened sometime today, no suspects, does not appear to be any damage to house, unknown whether suspects came into yard or fired paintballs from the road, comp just wanted it documented, Kensington.

Check welfare of person, comp;s neighbor's 6 -year-old son was crying, knocking on the door, he told comp he was home from school and his mom was not home yet, when she came back the house door was open and could not make contact with anyone, trailer is dark, no answer at door, spoke with comp who thinks child's mother (person one) may have picked him up, asked her to call back when they show up so officer can check on him, Evansville.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Oct. 17

Suspicious activity, comp is staying with daughter, she was smoking a cigarette upstairs and two males dressed in black walked into basement, no forced entry, everything appeared in place.

Suspicious activity, car was broken into, not sure if anything is missing, unable to get ahold of comp, called several times and left a voice message.

Assault, end of cul-de-sac, third party reporting suspected assault of two kids and a female.

Theft, gas drive off.

Suspicious activity, third party caller reporting suspicious activity at apartment building, walked around entire building, no electrical cord coming out of any windows.

Check welfare of person, student is fine; parent will contact school.

Suspicious activity, comp is apartment manager and she is there with a locksmith who is replacing some locks, he stated someone tried breaking into the doors.

Suspicious activity, employee has noticed missing pills from a patient's medication bottle.

Drug-related activity, anonymous complaint of a teenager leaning against a car smoking from a pipe, male with black hair, black shirt, spoke with parties in the lot, they said the susp just left, unable to locate.

Traveler’s aid, reporting she has a female at the church that was dropped off in Alex by Ashby Police.

Property damage crash, airbag deployment, no injuries, Hazel Hill Rd SE/S Mckay Ave.

Public assist, child has his head stuck in the railing on the balcony, officer was able to get child un-stuck.

Suspicious person, comp stating there was a man in jeans and a gray shirt hiding in the woods and flipping them off and acting strange, male was also climbing the tree to hide from them and then peeking over a branch, last seen by Maple Ridge Townhomes,

checked area, unable to locate.

Suspicious activity, caller stating there are a few people poking around outside in the dark.

Public assist, comp has questions for an officer about an HRO.