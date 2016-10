Alexandria Mayor Sara Carlson presents the Mayor's Peace Award to Dennis Thompson, a member of the United Communities Advocating Non-Violence, while UCAN leader Chuck Nettestad looks on. (Contributed photo)

Alexandria Mayor Sara Carlson presents the Mayor's Peace Award to Dennis Thompson, a member of the United Communities Advocating Non-Violence, while UCAN leader Chuck Nettestad looks on. The annual presentation of the award, which comes as a surprise to the recipients, took place during the annual Domestic Abuse Awareness Luncheon on Oct. 12 at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria.