UPDATE w/correction: Alexandria driver injured in rollover

Cook was driving on Hope Road NE near Homestead Road NE in Alexandria Township when he lost control of a 2002 Dodge Durango at about 1:50 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle rolled multiple times and Cook was ejected. He was transported to the Douglas County Hospital and then flown to Hennepin County Medical Center by LifeLink III helicopter. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was listed in critical condition.

A 21-year-old passenger in the Durango, Sierra Shae Swenson of Alexandria, was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. Assisting agencies were North Memorial Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and Life Link III.