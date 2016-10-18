Alexandria driver injured in rollover

The vehicle rolled multiple times and Cook was ejected. He was transported to the Douglas County Hospital and then flown to Hennepin County Medical Center by LifeLink III helicopter.

A 21-year-old passenger in the Durango, Sierra Shae Swenson of Alexandria, was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. Assisting agencies were North Memorial Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and Life Link III.