Alexandria schools pleased with enrollment

"We had a pretty significant increase," Peterson told the board. "That's exciting to see."

The October enrollment reported for 2015 for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade was 4,042 students. This year's October enrollment for the same grades jumped to 4,112 students — an increase of 70 students or roughly 2 percent.

"It's fun to see these large increases," said Peterson.

In addition to giving grade-by-grade comparisons, Peterson also provided a progression difference, which he explained is taking a comparison, for example, of last year's third grade to this year's fourth grade.

He touched on a couple of observations with the progression difference numbers. For instance, in grades 6 and 9, there were significant increases — 27 students in 6th grade and 24 students in 9th grade.

Peterson said this is because of students moving to the Alexandria School District from St. Mary's Catholic School (the 6th graders) and New Testament Christian School (the 9th graders).

He said the school district tends to see increases at these grade levels because of the transferring students.

Peterson also noted that there was an anomaly this year with 8th grade as it saw a decrease of six students. He attributed it to large number of families that moved out of the district with students at this age level.

Another remarkable increase in the progression difference Peterson touched on was the number of seniors this year who were 11th graders last year. Because there was a higher than usual number of families with high schoolers moving into the district, there was an increase of 24 students, he said.

In looking at strictly October 2015 enrollment numbers to October 2016 enrollment numbers, here's a look at the grade by grade comparisons:

Pre-K: 2015 - 60, 2016 - 60, no change

Kindergarten: 2015 - 303, 2016 - 287, -16

1st grade: 2015 - 274, 2016 - 303, +29

2nd grade: 2015 - 304, 2016 - 281, -23

3rd grade: 2015 - 304, 2016 - 303, -1

4th grade: 2015 - 293, 2016 - 317, +24

5th grade: 2015 - 280, 2016 - 298, +18

6th grade: 2015 - 327, 2016 - 307, -20

7th grade: 2015 - 315, 2016 - 335, +20

8th grade: 2015 - 293, 2016 - 309, +16

9th grade: 2015 - 321, 2016 - 317, -4

10th grade: 2015 - 336, 2016 - 320, -16

11th grade: 2015 - 315, 2016 - 336, +21

12th grade: 2015 - 317, 2016 - 339, +22

There was no action taken by the school board as the enrollment presentation was for informational use only.