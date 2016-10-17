Threats, female called 911 and stated she needed to get out of apartment, her boyfriend had threatened to kill her, female could not give address, when asked again for address she hung up, unable to call back, deputies located female, person two arrested, Evansville.

Burglary, comp reporting someone broke into his shed and stole a bunch of equipment, shop broken into sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 14, front door of shop was pried open, many valuable items stolen, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, Carlos Township Supervisors reporting kids are ripping up the township roads and would like to speak with a deputy, spoke w/father about issue, he will talk to his kids and it will stop, Carlos.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Fight/disturbance, comp and friend wanted to leave the party and some underage intoxicated people chased them with a crowbar, tire iron and a hammer, comp is a few houses away from the address, multiple citations issued for minor consumption, person four was arrested for 2nd degree assault and minor consumption, Garfield.

Personal injury crash, one vehicle crash, obtained DWI search warrant for person one, charges pending test results, Osakis.

Suspicious activity, caller states that the Sheriff's Office must go to her nephew's house and get the kids that are staying there and return them to her, caller seems confused and changed the story several times, person one is nephew/caretaker and was at residence on arrival, person one was unaware comp called and no idea what she was talking about, spoke with comp who didn't remember calling and started talking about other people that didn't exist, comp very confusing and hard to understand once again, Alex.

Public assist, comp is in nursing home after breaking his leg, trying to locate his wallet at his home, but dad, brother, and sister who live there aren't cooperating, comp wanted to see if deputy could help assist his family in locating his wallet, spoke with comp's father and sister and they are both continuing to look for it and will let comp know as soon as they find it, Carlos.

Public assist, person two was assaulted by person one last evening, comp is person two's boyfriend, comp had questions and wanted advice on what he can do to get his fiancee' to report abuse from ex-husband, comp stated fiancee was assaulted but does not want to speak with law enforcement, advised comp needs to call and report the assault, also provided comp with info to Someplace Safe if fiancee would rather speak to them, Evansville.

Suspicious activity, hunting dispute, comp's keys are missing out of his vehicle, called comp back, no answer, left message, comp wanted it documented that group of about eight hunters were upset on some public hunting land and took the keys out of his side-by-side that was parked on private land next to state land, unsure who other hunters were, they had left as they were walking out, just wanted incident documented, Farwell.

Crash, mail carrier/postal vehicle, minor injuries, vehicle one backed into person one, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, reporting a small tan car parked at the access all day with male in driver seat, watercraft inspector with Douglas County, advised comp of findings, Lake Carlos.

Suspicious person, reporting an odd male has been staying in a tent at the City Park and coming into the Brandon Bar mumbling to himself for the past couple of days, caller would like him checked on, person one is awaiting a ride to Minneapolis, hopefully tonight or tomorrow, no problems, Brandon.

Fire, pole on fire, Nelson.

Transport juveniles, transport to Moorhead, Alex.

Burglary, comp stating someone broke into their shed, comp’s shed was broken into last night again, with more items taken, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, black vehicle with topper pulled over on side road, no lights on, person one was coon hunting, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp stating there have been cows screaming all day and night, concerned something happened to the farmer and maybe the cows haven't been fed or milked all day because they sound so upset, spoke with owners, they had taken calves away from their mother's today, it may be like this for a couple of days, Alex.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Public assist, ER requesting transport for a female patient to Arrowwood, Alex.

Attempted fraud/scam, had questions regarding possible credit card fraud, no financial loss at this time, Alex.

Suicide attempt, female party cut her wrist, assisted corrections staff, CO's had applied pressure dressing and controlled bleeding very quickly, female transported to ER by ambulance, transport from ER to jail, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, comp stated employee from shooting park unhooked his water line causing water damage to his trailer, Alex.

Check welfare of person, comp would like assistance in seeing if her daughter is OK, party woke up and came to the door, she agreed to go to ER with comp to seek help for alcohol and depression, ER was notified, Evansville.

Public assist, party in lobby requesting to speak to officer about possible stolen vehicle, person one borrowed vehicle to person two, both parties claiming ownership of vehicle, advised of civil process, Alex.

Juvenile trouble, comp would like to speak to deputy regarding troubles with 16-year-old daughter, Alex.

Public assist, comp inquired about transferring a vehicle title to an ex with whom she has an Order for Protection against, suggested a forced title transfer at the DMV, Alex.

Trespassing complaint, comp sold a trailer to someone, now that person is living in it on the resort and won't leave, person one is the new owner of the trailer, he claims he was on the property cleaning the trailer, removing skirting, and getting it ready to move, had a contract with Rite-Way movers to move trailer, Alex.

Fire, vehicle, eastbound I-94, transported female passenger to Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stating an older black Grand Prix seemed to be watching his mom's house, he drove away and noticed the vehicle was heading back that way, unable to locate, spoke with owner and will give extra patrol, Garfield.

911 hangup, caller stated "pilgrim" and hung up, upon call back caller picked up and left open an empty line, 911 called by 14-year-old person one, spoke with parents about issue, Alex.

Suicide threats, comp stating her son just left 10 minutes ago, male uses drugs and has been suicidal in the past, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, Oct. 14

Suspicious vehicle, a pickup parked on street outside LifeRight for about half an hour, it then drove in and out of the LifeRight lot several times, no one ever got in or out the truck, caller does not see it anymore.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, reporting people are dumping personal trash into apartment dumpsters, made contact with party, and advised them not to use that dumpster.

Check welfare of person, student hasn't been in school for awhile, spoke with mother and student was dropped off between when school called and when officer spoke with mother, called school and confirmed student was there.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, comp requesting advice on civil matter regarding having wages held from former employer, spoke to manager and he stated they intended to pay her at the end of the pay period.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stated green Ford Escort driving around area and looks suspicious, stopping frequently and looking at their house, comp stated they have a daycare there as well, unable to locate.

Suspicious vehicle, report that vehicle was in lot five times today from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and had followed comp last week when she left work, sat in area for a bit to see if party returned.

Suspicious person, gave ride to Walmart.

Theft, purse was stolen out of car at either the Cleaners on 4th and Broadway or Goodwill.

Juvenile trouble, kids in the south parking lot throwing rocks.

Theft, comp had centercaps stolen off his vehicle, would like to meet officer at Walmart to show where he was.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Suicide threats, comp and wife had an argument and now his wife is threatening suicide, female transported to ER for evaluation, female transported home.

Criminal damage to property, car has been vandalized.

Theft, reporting his red TREK mountain bike was stolen sometime overnight.

Public assist, 18-year old African-American male with red hair, last seen near Walgreens, spoke with comp about the issue, checked area, unable to locate.

Missing person, comp stating her 18-year-old was upset that he got his iPad taken away and left home around 5 p.m., arrived home just as contact was made with the reporting party.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Drug-related activity, comp stating the smell of pot being smoked is in the hallway, smell of burnt marijuana was in hallway, possibly coming from room 101, no contact was made.

Missing person, person one was gone along with her vehicle, person left behind cell phone and charger, person two thought it was suspicious, person was located at 9 a.m.

Public assist, party in the APD lobby has questions on vehicle dispute.

Suspicious activity, comp stating his in-laws neighbor has been taking pics of his small children while they play outside, answered questions, on-going issue regarding property lines as well.

Check welfare of person, female choking, comp stating food is out and they are fine, female party was choking on grape, grape was removed prior to officer arrival and she is doing well.

Fight/disturbance, male driver and female passenger, spoke with both involved, nothing further.

Suspicious activity, comp was in store for five mins no one came to front, spoke with employee, she has been around, everything was fine.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 66, domestics: 2, driving/parking complaints: 12, lost/animal complaints: 1, medicals: 26, alarms: 6, assist agency: 6, firecracker/noise complaints: 1, lost/found items: 2.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.