Villard man killed in crash in Westport
A 71-year-old Villard man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westport Saturday.
Dominic Marthaler, 20, of Sauk Centre was driving a Ford F350 south on 110th Ave. at Highway 28 in Pope County while Susan Kuseske, 70, was driving a Buick Lucerne east at the same location at about 5:30 p.m.
According to the State Patrol, Marthaler failed to yield the right of way, pulled into the intersection and was broadsided by the Buick.
Kuseske's husband and passenger, Larry Kuseske, died as a result of the crash. He wasn't wearing a seat belt.
Susan Kuseske was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Marthaler wasn't injured. They were both wearing seat belts.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Pope County Sheriff's Office, Villard Fire Department, Sauk Centre Ambulance, Glacial Ridge Ambulance and Life Flight.