Villard man killed in crash in Westport

According to the State Patrol, Marthaler failed to yield the right of way, pulled into the intersection and was broadsided by the Buick.

Kuseske's husband and passenger, Larry Kuseske, died as a result of the crash. He wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Susan Kuseske was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Marthaler wasn't injured. They were both wearing seat belts.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Pope County Sheriff's Office, Villard Fire Department, Sauk Centre Ambulance, Glacial Ridge Ambulance and Life Flight.