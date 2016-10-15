Search
    Firefighters fill the boot

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 11:23 a.m.
    Alexandria firefighters and explorers reach out their boots for motorists to fill as part of the Fill the Boot fundraising campaign. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)1 / 2
    Alexandria firefighters reach out their boots for motorists to fill as part of the Fill the Boot fundraising campaign. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 2
    If you are driving on Nokomis Street and Third Avenue East today, you will see firefighters holding out boots, asking for donations. Firefighters from the Alexandria Fire Department will be out until 1 p.m., so there is still time to help fill up their boots.Together with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the firefighers are taking part in the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign. The purpose is to help free kids and adults from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severly weaken muscle strength and mobility. Funds raised through the 2016 Alexandria Fill the Boot campaign will help empower families with the resources and support they need. It will also help local kids get the opportunity to experience camp at Camp Courage, which is a summer camp through the Muscular Dystrophy Assocation. 
     
    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
