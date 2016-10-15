Firefighters fill the boot

If you are driving on Nokomis Street and Third Avenue East today, you will see firefighters holding out boots, asking for donations. Firefighters from the Alexandria Fire Department will be out until 1 p.m., so there is still time to help fill up their boots.Together with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the firefighers are taking part in the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign. The purpose is to help free kids and adults from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severly weaken muscle strength and mobility. Funds raised through the 2016 Alexandria Fill the Boot campaign will help empower families with the resources and support they need. It will also help local kids get the opportunity to experience camp at Camp Courage, which is a summer camp through the Muscular Dystrophy Assocation.