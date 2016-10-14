Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, Oct. 13

Criminal damage to property, comp reporting his tire was slashed overnight, comp states also possibly related to previous harassment issue, person one driver's side rear tire slashed last night and noticed it before leaving for work this morning, Alex.

Suspicious person, someone is knocking on the door of the house and asking for a glass of water, spoke with comp who stated person did not try to gain entry, just talked through door, comp did not open door and did not get good description, person one was located on 29, stated he was traveling from Alexandria to Parkers Prairie to friend’s house, stated he had not knocked on anyone's door today, Alex.

Suspicious person, male walking on Co Rd 11. white male with scruffy beard and skateboard, standing on the road, he looks out of place, unable to locate, Alex.

Civil matter, comp stated girlfriend stole his five-piece 18-volt drill and a 311 piece Craftsman tool kit when he was in jail, comp stated he called Alex pawn shop and some of his belongings are there, person one and two were together and now separated and disagreeing on property, advised civil issue.

Telephone calls/harassment, comp to report a number that called her several times and was talking about consolidation and when she said she wanted off the list the person got extremely vulgar, comp states the number has called her a few times for debt consolidation so today she opted to speak with someone to be taken off the list, comp spoke to a male with a middle eastern accent

who was rude and said sexually explicit things to her when she made her request, called the number and spoke to the owner, who is a local person and not associated with any debt consolidation companies, advised him to call his service provider to let them know what was happening, Alex.

Public assist, would like extra patrol for auction items that are outside from tonight through Saturday night, sale is on Sunday.

Burglary, comp thinks someone tried to break into her house this morning, checked the doors and do not see any marks indicating an attempted break in, windows look OK as well.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Public assist, comp would like a male removed from her apartment, female agreed to allow male to stay night as long as he leaves her alone, verbal argument, nothing physical.

Suspicious activity, vehicle driving around parking lot slowly, not there anymore, would like a drive through.

Public assist, son-in-law harassing him all night and making threats, not supposed to be back at house til later on today, advised of HRO and staying else where, neither party wanted to leave and agreed to stay separated for the night.

Personal injury crash, minor, no injuries, N Mckay Ave/State Hwy 29 N.

Juvenile trouble, comp having troubles getting their 12-year-old to go to school, student went to school without issue.

Property damage crash, minor, Jefferson St.

Check welfare of person, comp stated she heard someone yell for help four or five times in area, comp thought it came from a blue house with an open garage door by location, turned around but couldn't locate anyone.

Public assist, has questions for an officer concerning some ongoing issues, answered questions.

Juvenile trouble, out of control student, student had calmed down prior to arrival, stood by until father arrived, no action taken.

Check welfare of person, elderly male very confused and agitated.

Child custody matter, comp reporting he has sole custody of his son, mother has taken him and enrolled him in another school,

spoke with party.

Littering complaint, dumpster dumping complaint, nothing to identify suspect, answered questions about other people dumping.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting she was in the parking lot of Menards this morning and a female parked near her vehicle was taking pictures of her, wanted issue documented.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting two male parties left harassing note on daughter’s car, there is video, spoke with comp, wants the involved parties spoken with if they can be ID'd.

Suspicious activity, comp stated male party with ball cap on backwards with long hair was in parking lot by location walking around the dumpster and other vehicles.

Property damage crash, minor, N Nokomis NE.

Drug-related activity, customer dropped a baggie of meth, they told him that he dropped something, he left approximately 15 minutes ago but will be returning for another order.

Assault, comp reporting he was assaulted at Fillmore Park, comp is currently at Pizza Ranch and he stated one of the males went to the Elks where suspects grandmother works.

Harassment, male party harassing him in person and over Facebook, advised of HRO.

